Bethlehem Academy swept Maple River Thursday 25-17, 25-10, 25-13.
"Tonight we played with more energy and determination to better the ball with every opportunity," said head coach Chris Bothun. "In game one we had errors to reduce. We made the adjustments needed and reduced these errors in games two and three."
The Cardinals are tied for first place in the Gopher Conference at 4-0 with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
BA takes the road for a non-conference match 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mayer Lutheran.
Bethlehem Academy 3, Maple River 0
B — 25 25 25
M — 17 10 13
BA statistics — Kills: Kate Trump 12, Lexi Boyd 10, Haley Lang 9, Kennedy Tutak 4, Grace Ashley 2, Kaitlyn Kotek 2, Reagan Kangas 1 … Assists: Kotek 10, Kangas 7, Brianna Radatz 3 … Aces: Kangas 4, Kotek 2, Trump 2, Malia Hunt 1, Radatz, Lang 1 … Digs: Lang 17; Radatz 15, Kotek 6, Trump 7, Boyd 5, Mia Potter 4, Kangas 4, Lindsay Hanson 3, Kennedy Tutak 3