Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Natasha Sortland set a new course record Thursday at Hok-si-la Community Park in Lake City.
Sortland already owned the course record but lowered her record time to 18 minutes, 4 seconds in winning the meet. She won the race by nearly two minutes. ZM/KW finished third as a team with 61 points. Lake City won the meet with 20 points after placing all seven runners in the top 10. Goodhue took second with 56 points.
Bobbie Rae Benson placed 13th overall with a time of 23:06 and Raelyn Stiller finished just behind her in 23:09 for 14th place. Hailey Grudem placed 17th overall with a time of 23:27 and Cora Ohm gave ZM/KW its fifth runner with a 20th-place finish and time of 25:03.
Preston Ohm led the way for the ZM/KW boys team with a fourth-place finish and a time of 18:31. The boys finished second with 38 points to Lake City, which won the meet with 20 points. The Tigers had all five runners in the top nine and claimed the top three spots. Goodhue took third with 71 points.
Ryan Lexvold and Sam Knowlton finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Lexvold crossed the finish line in 18:38 while Knowlton finished in 18:56.
Logan Jasperson and Blake Lochner went 10-11 in their finishes. Jasperson completed the course in 19:18 and Lochner finished in 19:24.
ZM/KW competes next in Kasson Sept. 24.
PIZM 7, Triton/K-W/Hayfield
The Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield girls soccer team is bound to take some lumps as a first-year varsity program but the Cobras had something to celebrate in a 7-1 loss Tuesday to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Sophomore Zelynda Caballero scored for Triton/KW/Hayfield in the loss and Sydnee Sawyer made 11 saves in goal.
“For being a brand new varsity team, and for having been developing new players, I think we did well because we’ve been constantly adapting,” Cobras senior forward Anna Ridenour said. “They were similar to us in quality of players, I think they were the best matched team we’ve played this year.”
Ridenour said it’s the best the team has played and the team feels good heading into a matchup with perennial power Rochester Lourdes.
“I’m hoping that now that we’ve had four games we know how to play in a game together,” she said. “We’ll be better communicators, we’ll be able to get the ball up, and hopefully get more shots on net.”
Triton/K-W/Hayfield faces the Eagles Friday in Rochester.