The Faribault girls basketball team has lost some really tough games this season, but a double overtime loss to Albert Lea on Friday was probably the most difficult loss yet.
Faribault hosted Albert Lea and the two teams were tied at 60-60 at the end of regulation, and both teams managed just two points in the first overtime period, which led to double overtime with the score tied 62-62.
The Tigers finally created a bit of spacing in the second overtime period and hung on to win by a score of 72-65.
Evy Vettrus and Maryn Hart had strong performances for the Falcons, with both girls scoring 17 points against the Tigers. Isabel Herda finished with 12 points, while Olivia Bauer scored five and Zoe Fronk, Kelsie Demars and Otaifo Esenabhalu chipped in four apiece.
Ellie Hunt completed the scoring with two points.