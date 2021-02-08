BOYS BASKETBALL
Rochester Century 64, Faribault 61
A second-half comeback fell short Friday night for the Falcons, who are still in search of their first win this season.
After trailing 28-18 at halftime, Faribault caught fire for 43 points in the second half and at one point tied the game about halfway through the final 18-minute session.
John Palmer led the Falcons with 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Hunter Nelson added nine points and three assists, Alex Sullivan provided nine points, four rebounds and two assists, Devin Lockerby and Alex Leet both notched seven points and Nick Ehlers finished with five points.
Faribault converted on 9 of 20 3-point attempts and shot 46.7% from the field.
WEM 75, United South Central 63 (no other information available as of publication)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NRHEG 56, Bethlehem Academy 53
The Panthers came out on top in a close one with the Cardinals Friday night.
"Our effort level was not where it needed to be," coach Onika Peterson said of the first half, in which NRHEG trailed by as many as 13 points. "We struggled moving on defense, sprinting up the floor, and our shots were off. The second half the girls came out with determination to prove we are a better team than we showcased in the first half. We carried it over to a great team win."
Erin Jacobson led the Panthers with 21 points and also added four rebounds and steals. Faith Nielsen, Hallie Schultz, and Kendall Johnson were dominant on the boards, combining for 23 rebounds. Also scoring for NHREG were Sidney Schultz (9), Sarah George (6), and Sarah Johns (3).
The Panthers record now stands at 3-4.
WEM 58, United South Central 38
The shorthanded Bucaneers still managed to ease their way to another comfortable victory this season despite providing three different players their first varsity starts and having others play in their first varsity games.
Leading the way for WEM was sophomore guard Addyson Taylor with a team-high 19 points, while senior forward Lindasy Condon poured in 18 points.
Rochester Century 60, Faribault 24 (no other information available as of publication)
GYMNASTICS
The Faribault gymnastics team had its best score of the season Friday night by nearly four points with its total of 126.100 in a triangular against Mankato West (137.500) and Mankato East (135.300) in Mankato.
"Many of the girls put in new upgrades to increase the difficulty tonight, and it paid off," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "We have some cleaning up to do, but each girl has come a long way already."
Against the Scarlets and Cougars — typically contenders for the Section 1A crown — the Falcons featured season-best scores up and down the lineup.
Freshman Miller Munoz had her best routines of the season on the uneven bars and the floor exercise, which resulted in a season-high score in the all-around competition of 30.900, which was good enough for eighth overall.
Faribault's highest finish in the all-around was sixth, courtesy of Lauren McDonough, who was boosted by a third-place finish on the balance beam and a fifth-place finish on floor.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Faribault boys hockey team was lifted to a 2-1 victory Saturday at Winona thanks to a goal from senior defenseman Jordan Nawrocki with 4 minutes, 53 seconds left. Kory Johnson and Blake Vinar provided the assists.
The goal capped off a resurgent second and third periods for the Falcons, who were behind 1-0 entering the first intermission and were outshot 18-6 in the first period.
That changed in the second period, when Faribault notched a 19-8 edge in shots and tied the game with Owen Nesburg's goal off an assist from Zach Siegert.
For the game, the Falcons outshot the Winhawks 37-32 and were helped by sophomore goalie Maclain Weasler, who finished with 31 saves.