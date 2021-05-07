Gloria Cortez fired a three-hit shutout to lift the Buccaneers (6-3) to a Gopher Conference victory Thursday afternoon in Waterville. Cortez struck out three batters and walked only one to stifle the Awesome Blossoms (6-4).
Kylie Pittmann led the way offensively with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Woratschka also smacked a pair of hits, including a double, while Ellie Ready slapped a pair of singles.
WEM scored twice in the bottom of the second, once in the bottom of the third and four times in the bottom of the sixth.
WEM next plays Friday afternoon at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (1-3), and then travels to Cleveland on Saturday for games against Cleveland (5-5) and Nicollet (10-3).