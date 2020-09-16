The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton cross-country teams have become just the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown cross-country teams after JWP has suspended athletics due to rising COVID-19 case rates in Waseca County.
The Grizzlies competed Tuesday with just WEM athletes in Mapleton where eighth-grader Blake Quick won the junior high boys race with a time of 6 minutes, 14 seconds on a course slightly less than a mile. Eighth-grader Carson Petry took third in the junior high race with a time of 6:31.
Michael Adams won the junior varsity race, which was a 3-mile route, with a time of 19:20.
Maple River won the boys and girls varsity races.
Freshman Jasper Morris led the boys varsity team with a time of 20:31 and freshman Cody Culhane came in at 22:01. Sophomore Brock Kewatt finished in 24:27 while sophomore Gabe Androli completed the race in 24:42 and senior Kolin Rients finished in 26:09.
WEM finished third with 77 points. Maple River won the meet with 20 points and Hayfield finished second with 39 points.
Senior Mya Geyer led an incomplete girls team with a time of 27:59 and senior Lindsay Condon finished in 29:39 for the four-person team. Junior Alex Heuss completed the race in 28:59 and junior Savannah Wendel crossed the finish line in 30:03.
The Eagles won the girls meet with 15 points after Hayfield also fielded an incomplete team.