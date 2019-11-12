During the early stages of the season, with still only a handful of practices in the bank, the first set of games can serve a multitude of purposes.
In addition to the tangible results teams can take away from the evening, there's also an opportunity for instruction and improvement before the contests begin to carry greater importance later in the season.
So, after Tuesday's 14-1 victory for Faribault against Waseca at Faribault Ice Arena, there was plenty to talk about for both teams beyond the scoresheet.
"Our goal coming into the game was to shoot the puck and play fast," Faribault coach Mike Dietsch said. "We wanted to play fast and play hard and shoot the puck. We did a really nice job sharing the puck and shooting, so I couldn't have been any more proud of our effort and team speed. It was what we worked on every day in practice."
That speed for the Falcons was evident from the start of the game, and it helped them outshoot the Blujays 42-16 throughout the contest
Faribault (2-0) was able to open the scoring two minutes, three seconds into the game to kickstart a first period that would end with a 7-1 advantage. Waseca (0-1) scored its only goal of the night via junior Jacklynn Jeving, who buried a one-timer on a two-on-one off assists from junior Paige Benson and senior Jayde Pederson.
Sandwiched around that goal for the Bluejays was plenty of scoring for the Falcons. Eighth-grade defender Grace McCoshen scored that first goal, while senior forward Olivia Williamson, senior forward Abby Goodwin, senior forward Haley Lang and junior forward Rylie Starkson all scored at least once, while Lang and McCoshers scored twice in the opening period.
"It runs in her veins," Dietsch said about McCoshers. "She's savvy, she's cool under pressure, she shoots the puck well, so she's fun to watch. She's only in grade eight, so she'll be a really good player."
Lang would finish with four goals and three assists, Williamson paired three goals with five assists, Goodwin grouped a goal with two assists, senior defender Emily Wilder combined two goals and an assist, and junior forward Ashley Rost tallied a goal and an assist. In net, senior Mikayla Bohner stopped 15 of the 16 shots sent her way.
After the dominant opening period, Dietsch issued his team a couple new directives to focus on during the final 34 minutes. First, he wanted his team's defenders to work on shifting the opposition's forecheck from side-to-side by passing between themselves at least 10 times. The Falcons tallied 16 D-to-D passes in the final two periods.
Second, he wanted to spread Waseca's defense out by forcing his team's forwards to enter the offensive zone outside the face-off dots on at least 10 occasions in the final two periods, but Faribault managed that only eight times.
"It gives them something clear to focus on, otherwise there's just so many things that are happening," Dietsch said. "After the first period when it was pretty obvious we were going to win, we set up a couple mini-goals."
There was a similar mindset on the opposite bench.
Entering the game without the team's starting goalie due to injury, Waseca coach Sarah Tollefson has been emphasizing the importance of team defense entering the team's season-opener. In particular, Tollefson wants the Bluejays to be blocking shots before they reach the goalie.
"One of our goals for the season was shot blocks, and our team did a great job doing shot blocks," Tollefson said. "Our starting goalie got hurt earlier this season, so we're relying on shot blocks with a goalie that's only been in net for two weeks. Overall, it was a decent game for the goals we were looking for for this game. We have a lot to work on and we're looking forward to practice and working on the stuff we need to do."
That will continue to be a point of emphasis for Waseca going forward, starting with Thursday's trip to battle Rochester Mayo (0-1).
In addition to the established goals for Faribault, Dietsch said he was pleased with the number of times his team was able to capitalize during odd-man rushes.
In the future, starting with Thursday's trip to battle Red Wing (0-1), a new goal might be to keep talking.
"I told them between periods that in all of our practices and our last game that's the most I've heard them communicate together on the ice," Dietsch said. "Hopefully that's starting to become part of their repertoire as far as what they're doing."