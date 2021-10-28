Game: No. 3 Bethlehem Academy (7-2) at No. 2 Fillmore Central (8-1), 7 p.m., Saturday.
Last week: The Cardinals pulled away from Hayfield late for a 44-18 victory, while Fillmore Central topped Kingsland 18-0 in its quarterfinal game.
Last matchup: Fillmore Central won a 19-8 game back on Sept. 24 at home.
1. The Fillmore Central defense authored another impressive performance to advance to Saturday's semifinals. While the Falcons were favored to beat lower-seeded Kingsland, they still allowed only 162 yards of total offense en route to a shutout. It was the second shutout of the year for Fillmore Central, which also bottled up explosive Randolph in a 19-0 victory. The most points the Falcons have allowed this season came in a 26-15 loss against Rushford-Peterson, which has tallied less than 30 points on only two other occasions — a 24-6 win against Medford and a 19-6 win against Bethlehem Academy. That's all to say it wouldn't be entirely surprising for a defensive slugfest to break out Saturday night.
2. That's only if the offenses for both teams don't break out. Fillmore Central's 18 points against Kingsland was its second-lowest offensive output ahead of only the Rushford-Peterson loss. Heading into the playoffs, the Falcons had posted point total of 27, 45 and 47 against Kenyon-Wanamingo, Wabasha-Kellogg and Winona Cotter. The Cardinals are no slouches, either, especially coming off Tuesday's win against Hayfield. In that game, Bethlehem Academy racked up 345 yards on the ground, headlined by Brady Strodtman's 222, while Aiden Tobin and Derrick Sando both added rushing touchdowns. In the regular-season game against Fillmore Central, the Cardinals were limited to only 44 rushing yards and 81 yards of total offense while turning the ball over four times. A recipe for upsetting Fillmore Central likely starts with a more consistent offensive effort.
3. Speaking of turnovers, Bethlehem Academy has coughed up possession of the ball at least once in eight of nine games this season. In its last four games, the Cardinals have limited the damage to one turnover in each contest, but in a matchup Saturday that likely will come down to the final few possessions, giving away chances to score is something Bethlehem Academy will want to avoid. Fillmore Central, meanwhile, might be considering itself a little lucky to still be playing after Tuesday night. While the team's defense made sure an upset was out of the range of outcomes, the offense turned the ball over five times thanks to four lost fumbles.
4. In the first three quarters Tuesday night in Hayfield, what separated Bethlehem Academy was what it did after touchdowns. The Cardinals led 16-12, thanks to converting on both of their two-point conversions and stopping the Vikings on their two attempts. For the game, Bethlehem Academy finished 4-for-6 on two-point tries, while Hayfield finished 0-for-3. It's a small thing — and it didn't end up mattering in what turned into a blowout — but eight extra points from being able to pick up a few yards might also be crucial Saturday night.