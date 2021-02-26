BOYS BASKETBALL
Hayfield 79, Bethlehem Academy 51
The shorthanded Cardinals (3-8, 2-7 Gopher Conference) were unable to keep pace with the Vikings (10-3, 8-2) on Thursday night in Faribault, where the visitors raced out to a 36-21 halftime lead.
"We played a good first half," BA coach Melissa Hager said. "There was a lot to overcome tonight with having a few kids out with injuries. They were missed and our rotation just wasn’t the same. Everyone that played still worked hard and contributed."
Justin Simones was the highest volume and most efficient scorer for Bethlehem Academy with a team-high 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the floor. Brady Strodtman also scored 11 points, while Kade Robb filled up the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
The Cardinals had won three in a row entering Thursday night, and will attempt to rediscover that form Monday night at home against United South Central (4-4, 4-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hayfield 57, Bethlehem Academy 44
Despite a stronger second half, the Cardinals were unable to surge back against the Vikings on Thursday night in Hayfield, which led 28-17 at halftime.
Mercedes Hueta led the Cardinals (2-9, 2-8 Gopher Conference) with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Lindsay Hanson combined eight points with 11 rebounds and three assists, and Kate Trump added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Hayfield (10-3, 6-2) was driven forward by 27 points from Kristen Watson.
Bethlehem Academy stays on the road Monday night, when it travels to take on non-conference foe Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-11).
WRESTLING
United South Central triangular
The WEM/JWP wrestling team was swept in Wells on Thursday night, dropping a 55-18 dual against USC and losing an 84-0 match against Class A No. 10 Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland.
WEM/JWP won three matches against USC, all via forfeit, while the Grizzlies were forced to forfeit five weight classes themselves.
There's not much time off for WEM/JWP, which hosts Medford at 1 p.m. Saturday at JWP.