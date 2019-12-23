Faribault PeeWee A hockey team was in the Thanksgiving Classic Tournament over Thanksgiving weekend and won it all, beating teams like Edina and Chaska Chan and making it into the MN Hockey Hub news.
PEEWEE A RANKINGS
Faribault beats Edina and Chaska Chan Sunday to win Burnsville PWA title and move up to #3 in the State
1. Roseville 2 DNP
2. Sartell 5 WWT
3. Faribault 9 WWWWW
4. Bloomington Jefferson 6 DNP
5. Edina 6 WWWWL
6. Northfield 9 W
7. St. Paul 2 DNP
8. Sibley 8 L
9. East Grand Forks 16 W
10. Apple Valley/ Burnsville 8
Top two teams in Peewee A stay the same this week, with Roseville at one and Sartell two. Number three and undefeated Faribault has an an absolute huge week this week, winning the Burnsville tourney over a great ranked Edina team in a shootout in the semis and CC in the chip. Northfield moves up to number six as they also continue to stay undefeated.