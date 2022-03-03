Against one of the contenders not only for the Section 1A title, but the Class A title, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team likely needed a perfect confluence of events Thursday night at Goodhue.
Instead, the third-seeded Wildcats did what they needed to in a 76-34 victory against the 14th-seeded Cardinals. Goodhue led 49-18 at halftime.
"I was concerned about defending their man offense so we started the game with a zone defense," BA coach Ed Friesen said. "Unfortunately for us, they shot the ball really well making 8 of their 3-pointers in the first half. Offensively, we did not get a lot of good looks and did not get to the free throw line. We weren’t able to score consistently enough to keep pace with them.
"We played and competed to the end."
A big part of that continuous competitive spirit was the play of Bethlehem Academy's three seniors: Matthew Croke, Justin Simones and Brad Sartor.
Simones led the Cardinals with 10 points, Sartor added eight points, four rebounds and four assists, and Croke swished a 3-pointer to finish with three points.
"They were great to work with all season," Friesen said. "They each took turns having big nights for us throughout the season. Matthew Croke was money all season when he got good looks behind the 3-point line. Justin Simones just has a spectacular ability to get good position around the hoop on offense, either for posting up or securing the offensive rebound. Brad Sartor is a playmaker, whether it is a getting a steal, driving to the hoop or shooting the jumper. They leave big shoes for us to fill as we look to next year."
Charlie King also scored six points, while all of Hudson Dillon, Kyle Ernste and Aaron Huerta finished with two points.
All in all, Friesen said he was happy with the way his team played this season while winning 10 games, finishing 8-8 after a 2-8 start and winning a home playoff fame.
"We had some good accomplishments this year that we can build on for next year," Friesen said.