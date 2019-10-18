The 2019-20 athletic season is underway at Shattuck-St. Mary's. Between now and the end of the athletic season, we’ll provide a weekly update on the state of Sabre athletics. Given last week’s break, this roundup will be for Oct. 2-17.
Boys hockey
The Sabres' Prep team is on fire. They have won 10 straight games and boast an 11-1 overall record. During the 10-game stretch, they have outscored their opponents 63-23. Jackson Kunz, a native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, sits atop the goal leaderboard with 11. Will Traeger, a native of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and Lucas Coon, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, have been impressive as well with eight goals apiece. Artem Shlaine, a native of Moscow, Russia, leads the team with 15 assists.
Team Wisconsin comes to Faribault for games Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. and 10 a.m., respectively. SSM will host MN Blades 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls hockey
On the other end of the hockey spectrum, the SSM girls have also started strong. The Sabres are riding a four-game winning streak at 9-2, bouncing back after losing 4-2 in their season opener against Upper Midwest Elite League foe, White, SSM. During the four-game win streak, they outscored their opponents 27-13.
Annapolis, Maryland’s Lacey Eden and Milton, Massachusetts’ Casey O’Brien lead the Sabres with eight goals each. Makenna Webster, native of St. Louis Missouri, leads Sabres in assists (12).
The Sabres have an extremely busy weekend. They will participate in games Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Blaine, Minnesota at the National Invitational Tournament to wrap up their October schedule.
Boys soccer
After winning its home/season opener 3-1 Saturday, Sept. 14 against FC United Soccer Club (Northfield, Illinois), the U19 boys team took the road and defeated Indiana Fire Academy 1-0 in Westfield, Ind. Sept. 21. Carson Pina was responsible for the lone goal in the Sabres’ second DA Cup victory.
Bringing a 2-0 record home to Faribault, the Sabres fell 3-2 to conference foe Saint Louis FC in their home opener Sept. 28.
The Sabres then hit the road to Arizona for a conference matchup against Real Salt Lake Sept. 5, falling 2-0.
They travel to Sporting Kansas City for a conference matchup Oct. 19, then return home for a rematch against Saint Louis FC in a DA Cup game Saturday, Oct. 26.
The DA Cup will run in three stages concurrently with the Academy regular season to determine a DA Cup champion as well as Academy Playoff wild card berths for down the road.
The tournament begins with the Fall Group Stage as U16/17 and U18/19 teams play in regional groups to advance to the 32-team Winter Cup. Those 32 teams compete in eight four-team groups at the Winter Cup in Bradenton, Florida, during the traditional Winter Showcase event. The eight group winners advance to play in the Spring Cup Championship in an eight-team knockout bracket. Teams that are eliminated throughout the DA Cup will still continue to play meaningful games that could lead to wild card berths for the end-of-season tournament.
More information on the USSDA's changes can be found at USSoccerDA.com.
Girls soccer
The girls program is not a part of the USSDA in 2019 as it was in recent years. The Sabres will play an independent schedule, which began with a 2-1 win Sept. 7 at Rush WI and Sept. 8 at North Shore United Blue.
SSM has been off since Sept. 22. It returns to action Saturday, Nov. 2, hosting Iowa Rush 2001.
Golf
SSM headed south Oct. 5-6 to participate in the HJGT Academy Cup at Celebration Golf Club in Celebration, Florida. The player of the weekend was Owen Mullen, who finished third on the Boys 16-18 leaderboard at -1 par.
The team will participate in the FCWT Open at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin this weekend.
A complete schedule of SSM athletics can be found at ssmathletics.org/landing/index