Blue Earth Area gained each of its 304 yards and scored each of its touchdowns on the ground Tuesday night in a 49-7 victory against WEM in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
Third-seeded BEA lead 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime against sixth-seeded WEM.
WEM did find some success offensively through the air, with freshman quarterback Preston Grams completing 6 of 9 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Senior Domanik Paulson caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, in addition to completing his only pass attempt for 27 yards.
That completion was to Jonathan Remme, who finished with a pair of receptions for 30 yards.
On the ground, Paulson rushed once for 29 yards, while Dylan Holicky carried the ball seven times for 24 yards.
Defensively, Ethan Greenwald and Sam Rezac both forced fumbles, with Paulson coming away with a fumble recovery. All of Remme, Paulson, Holicky and Isaac Quast finished with four solo tackles, while Holicky and Quast added three assisted tackles apiece.
WEM finishes the season with a 3-6 record.