Once they received the green light, a need for a schedule emerged.
The activity directors in the Big 9 Conference converged last week to map out how to structure seasons for girls tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys cross country, girls cross country and girls swimming and diving.
Girls tennis, boys soccer and girls soccer will all play every conference opponent once this year with a conference championship handed out at the end of the season to the team with the best record. Girls swimming and diving will start the season without fans and with only virtual meets — each team swims in their own pool and compares times with the opponent — although there’s been some discussion about shifting to a more traditional dual meet structure at some point.
For boys and girls cross country, meanwhile, each team will host one or two dual meets or triangulars — the maximum number of teams that are allowed to compete in one spot at the moment.
For cross country and girls swimming and diving, there’s still a tentative plan to hold an end-of-season conference championship event, although the specifics for how the events will work are still abstract.
“Owatonna would host the cross country one, but you would have to limit the number of kids that could be there or do staggered start times or things like that,” Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said.
Traditionally, the diving portion of the Big 9 swimming and diving championship has been contested at Northfield Middle School, and Olson thinks that will be possible since the number of divers is usually limited and it’s easier to socially distance with only one diver competing at once.
The swimming portion, however, is still a difficult equation to solve.
For soccer and girls tennis, figuring out the final structure was not an easy process. Initially, the conference’s ADs decided to use a geography-based pod system for girls tennis, with each team competing against only three other schools twice.
After the discussion shifted to soccer, however, the integrity of the conference title handed out at the end of the year came into question since some schools would be dealt harder schedules than others based on their geographical pod.
“We decided with soccer we’ll just play everybody once and then we have a natural conference champion from that,” Olson said. “Then we went back to tennis and said, ‘Well, if you do it for soccer we might as well do it for tennis.’ We revamped the tennis schedule to do the same thing of playing everybody once, so at the end of the season you have a natural conference champion. Those two took a while to talk through.”
The season will start Tuesday, Aug. 25, with the first girls tennis matches of the season. Then, Aug. 27, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving will compete in the first meets on their schedules. Boys and girls soccer are scheduled to start Sept. 1.