The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 2A wrestling tournament, meaning the Knights wrestled at home on Thursday against Westfield.
It was the second time K-W faced Westfield this season. On Jan. 21 they defeated the Razorbacks 34-28. They fared even better this time around, winning by a score of 47-23 and punching their ticket to the Section 2A semifinals in St. Clair n Saturday, where they’ll start the day off against the No. 2 seed, Maple River.
“I’m excited for the weekend,” K-W coach Nathan Lexvold said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to be in the semifinals, as we know anything can happen there.”
Lexvold added that he’s not too familiar with Maple River but said he thinks the Knights have a chance to make it to the finals.
“We don’t really know too much about them (Maple River), so it’ll be interesting,” said Lexvold. “The guys are going to have to work really, really hard, and hopefully a few things will go our way.”
Westfield was the only one of the 10 teams in section 2A that K-W wrestled against this season, which means the Knights will move into uncharted territory this weekend.
Against the familiar Razorbacks, the Knights got off to a strong start when Gavin Johnson pinned Wesley Scanlan in the 106-pound matchup, and Trent Foss (113) kept the momentum going with a 10-4 major decision over Bo Zweiner.
The Razorbacks won at 120 and 126, but K-W’s Dillon Bartel and Alec Johnson came up with back-to-back pins at 132 and 138 to really build the Knights’ lead.
Bray Olson won via technical fall at 145. Jaedin Johnson (152) and Tyler Craig (160) both pinned their opponents to all but put the match out of reach.
Westfield picked up points at 170 and 182, but K-W’s Logan Meyers (195) came up with a pin in less than 10 seconds to take back the momentum.
The Razorbacks picked up their last points at 195, as third-ranked Colton Krell defeated Carter Quam (ranked No. 7 at 220) via tech fall, but the Knights got the last laugh at heavyweight when Armani Tucker wrestled his way to a 3-2 decision over No. 6 Dylan Nirk.
“That last match might’s been the best one,” said Lexvold. “He (Tucker) lost that match earlier in the year to that kid (Nirk), but he turned the tide this time and got a win, so that was really good to see. We definitely ended on a good note, and overall, I think we wrestled really, really well.”