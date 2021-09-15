The Minnesota Academy for the Deaf volleyball team lost a five-set match Tuesday night against Prairie Seeds Academy.
MSAD won the first set 25-19, lost the second and third sets 25-23 and 25-21, won the fourth set 25-20, and lost the fifth set 16-14.
Shayann Williams dished out 21 assists in addition to tallying four aces and three kills, while Dalina Schwartz finished with eight kills, five aces and two assists, Javanna Johnson paired 10 kills with four aces, and Esther Olakunle tallied four aces, three assists, three kills and a block.
Javada Johnson also notched seven assists, five kills and two digs.
"We have made some improvements from last week but still have some room to work," MSAD coach Kali Frowick said. "They fought all matches tonight and had some great comebacks. Need to work on strong starts to stay in control. We got to reload and go as there’s some hard matches and we have to get over fast and prepare and get better and learn from it. Looking forward to our next game as we keep improving into better players as the season goes on."