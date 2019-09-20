The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team had to battle through the first set Thursday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, but it was smooth sailing from there.
The Cardinals (4-7, 3-0 Gopher Conference) won their third out of the last four matches after polishing off a 25-22, 25-8, 25-14 sweep over the Panthers (5-8, 0-3 Gopher).
"We started game one down 5-1 due to many of our own errors and not brining enough energy and communication to the floor," said BA coach Chris Bothun. "We fought back to win game one. Game two we started strong and played strong throughout the entire game. We came alive with energy on the court, team chemistry was evident, eliminated our errors and ran our plays very well. It was exciting to see. This energy continued into game three. We were able to throw NRHEG out of system and attack the lines. Our blockers were strong at the net and our defense improved throughout the night."
BA made just four serving errors and on offense saw eight players record at least one kill. Eleven Cardinals had at least one dig on defense.
BA is at the Class A (and AA) Showcase this weekend at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville to take on some of the state's top teams. The Cardinals will face defending tournament and state tournament champion, Minneota, as well as BOLD in Friday's pool play. Bracket play begins Saturday morning.
Bethlehem Academy 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0
B — 25 25 25
N — 22 8 14
BA statistics — Kills: Haley Lang 9; Kate Trump 7; Lexi Boyd 6; Ellie Cohen 5; Kennedy Tutak 3; Grace Ashley, Kaitlyn Kotek 2; Lindsay Hanson 1 … Assists: Kotek 13; Reagan Kangas 8; Boyd 1 … Aces: Kotek, Trump 2; Brianna Radatz, Lang 1 … Solo blocks: Tutak 2 … Ace blocks: Trump 4; Cohen 2 … Assist blocks: Tutak 4; Cohen, Boyd, Trump 3; Hanson 2; Lang 1 … Digs: Lang 14; Kotek, Trump 8; Kangas 7; Cohen, Malia Hunt, Mia Potter 2; Hanson, Boyd, Anna Selly 1