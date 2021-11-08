For most programs, a trip to the state tournament in the last four seasons characterizes recent success.
For the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team, however, three straight years without visiting the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the state volleyball tournament marked a significant drought, even if COVID-19 canceled the postseason in 2020.
In the time between a third-place state finish for the Cardinals in 2017 and Saturday's sweep of Kenyon-Wanamingo in the Section 1A final at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, all but one player with state experience has departed.
“My first year I went to state and my last year I’m going to state," senior outside hitter Ellie Cohen said. "It’s full circle.”
Outside of Cohen — who was an eighth grader on that 2017 team — every other Cardinal player will experience the state volleyball tournament for the first time at Thursday's quarterfinals.
Bethlehem Academy was awarded the No. 4 seed in the eight-team Class A state tournament, and starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul against fifth-seeded Breckenridge.
“It feels amazing," senior Lindsay Hanson said. "It’s been a while since BA’s gone to state, and this was the year for us juniors and seniors. We knew we had a great chance at going, so it’s a good feeling.”
To reach that point, however, the Cardinals first needed to dispatch Kenyon-Wanamingo on Saturday morning. While the Knights challenged in every set, Bethlehem Academy was able to prevail in a 25-16, 26-24, 25-21 sweep.
“It felt very good to do it in three," Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. "We knew this would be a tough match going in and we went four with them before and they were close. We just did a great job of focusing, knowing what our job was, where their open holes were on the floor and what we needed to do to execute.”
That execution started at the service line and finished at the net. Bothun said she was wary of both Kenyon-Wanamingo's serve-receive ability and its length at the net, but that she was pleased with how Bethlehem Academy attacked both of those strengths.
Hanson and senior Mia Potter each notched two aces, while the Cardinals finished with six service errors on 70 attempts.
On serve receive, meanwhile, Potter recorded a 2.70 average, junior Kate Trump notched a 2.52 average and Cohen recorded a 2.0 average, with a score of 3.0 meaning every serve receive resulted in a perfect pass to the setter.
At the net, Hanson racked up three ace blocks, two solo blocks and a block assist.
She also received help from junior Jaden Lang (three ace blocks, two solo blocks), Cohen (two ace blocks, one solo block) and Trump (one ace block, one solo block).
“It felt really good to deal with middles like that," Hanson said. "At state, there are going to be a lot of strong teams with strong middles, so this was just getting us ready for that.”
Attacking-wise at the net, Cohen led the Cardinals with 12 kills and Trump added 11 kills, while junior Reagan Kangas dished out 32 assists.
In the back row defensively, Trump picked up 20 digs, Potter lunged for 19 digs and Cohen finished with 14 digs.
That all led to a second win this season against Kenyon-Wanamingo that delivered hardware for Bethlehem Academy, with the Cardinals handing the Knights their only Gopher Conference loss to win the conference crown.
With those two championships out of the way, there's no just one remaining item on the team's checklist: a Class A state championship.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season and we’re just checking them off at this point,” Cohen said.