In a shortened season with many more reasons to have to postpone a game than in past years, there were bound to be portions of the schedule unfavorable to a team.
Tuesday night, the Class A No. 9 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team began a grueling stretch of five games in eight days, which includes a matchup against Class A No. 3 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. Bethlehem Academy came in playing its second game in as many days; the first time the team has had to do so.
Wanting to start their busy week ahead right, WEM (11-2, 9-1 Gopher) had a huge first half on its way to a 62-32 victory Tuesday night in Waterville.
The Cardinals (3-10, 2-9 Gopher) couldn’t match the pace of the Buccaneer offense. Turnovers were an issue, but the Cardinals fell behind mostly due to inconsistent finishing on possessions. The offense continued to set up and find open shooters on the perimeter, cutting to the rim or in the post. However, the shots not falling at times weighed heavy.
“Normally, we're a high assists team. We're going to assist on 65, 70% of our shots,” Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump said. “When you're not making shots, and you're not getting assists off shots, you're going to struggle offensively.”
For a sophomore-laden Cardinals team that has lost by single digits four times this season, the goal is just to keep growing even when the games get away from them.
“We're young. We have to learn how to get through some of these bangs and bumps before we get better,” Trump said. “You have to play through these things.”
Bucs senior Brielle Bartelt showed off how good she can be when attacking the rim. On one layup, she took the ball from the just beyond the arc then wiggled her way through three defenders while switching hands.
If there was even the slightest space to get a layup Bartelt took it, scoring most of her 21 points using her quick ball transfers and shifty footwork.
“She can get to rim so easily sometimes,” Kaus said. “When she's in that attack mode, good things happen. Even when she's not scoring, she passes the ball well out of it. It collapses the defense; a lot of good things happen when she's looking to attack the basket.”
Bartelt was able to find her teammates as well, racking up six assists. Ellie Ready made four shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 18 points. Toryn Richards added 12.
Thriving on quick offensive possessions, the Buccaneers went on a 14-0 run to widen its lead to 31-9 in the first half. By halftime, they led the Cardinals 40-18.
Stressing quicker starts, Kaus said the Buccaneers are their best when they get out to a fast start and can “wear out” the opponent. Additionally, Kaus saw what he wanted quicker decisions on the floor.
“Our offensive rhythm has been really good,” Kaus said. “We're getting better shots in rhythm and knocking them down and our confidence is growing on the offensive end.”