The MSHSL state individual state wrestling tournament started Friday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with a number of area athletes in action against the state's best.
For Faribault, JT Hausen won twice in the 120-pound weight class to advance to Saturday's Class AAA championship semifinals.
For Watervile-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Carson Petry (113) and Keegan Kuball (285) both bounced back from championship quarterfinal losses to win in the wrestlebacks and advance to Saturday's consolation quarterfinals.
For Medford, Charley Elwood (138) and Tate Hermes (160) both won twice to advance to their championship semifinals. Tommy Elwood, meanwhile, is still alive at 126 in the consolation quarterfinals.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo, Jaedin Johnson (170) won his wrestleback match Friday night to advance to Saturday's consolation quarterfinals.
The consolation quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship semifinals, consolation semifinals and girls championship semifinals in the early session.
The evening session starts at 4 p.m. with third-place and fifth-place matches, followed by the championship matches for boys and girls.
Full results for Faribault, WEM/JWP, Medford and Kenyon-Wanamingo are listed below:
Faribault results
120AAA
JT Hausen (40-4) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - JT Hausen (Faribault) 40-4 won by decision over Gavin Osborn (Bemidji) 27-14 (Dec 10-6)
Quarterfinal - JT Hausen (Faribault) 40-4 won by decision over Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) 34-5 (Dec 5-2)
126AAA
Bo Bokman (40-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Conlan Carlson (Willmar) 52-1 won by tech fall over Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-10 (TF-1.5 5:07 (18-3))
Cons. Round 1 - Spencer Johnson (Sartell-St. Stephen) 40-7 won by decision over Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-10 (Dec 5-2)
145AAA
Isaac Yetzer (35-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Leo Tukhlynovych (Shakopee) 46-8 won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 35-13 (Fall 2:39)
152AAA
Aiden Tobin (38-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 38-10 won by decision over Keaton Urbanski (Stillwater Area) 22-8 (Dec 6-4)
Quarterfinal - Daniel VanAcker (Forest Lake) 43-4 won by fall over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 38-10 (Fall 4:21)
Cons. Round 1 - John Lundstrom (Osseo) 16-4 won by major decision over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 38-10 (MD 10-2)
220AAA
Gabriel Shatskikh (31-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Mason Swanson (Willmar) 45-7 won by fall over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 31-14 (Fall 0:24)
WEM/JWP results
113A
Carson Petry (24-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 24-4 won by tech fall over Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 38-7 (TF-1.5 4:21 (16-0))
Quarterfinal - Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) 50-0 won by fall over Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 24-4 (Fall 2:38)
Cons. Round 1 - Carson Petry (Wem/jwp) 24-4 won by decision over Dominick Neisen (Mahnomen/Waubun) 24-8 (Dec 6-2)
285A
Keegan Kuball (37-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-3 won by fall over Caleb Kurtti (Goodhue) 24-9 (Fall 4:48)
Quarterfinal - Omar Martinez (Sibley East) 27-7 won by decision over Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-3 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Keegan Kuball (Wem/jwp) 37-3 won by fall over Kale Rich (Ottertail Central Bulldogs) 26-18 (Fall 4:21)
Medford results
106A
Luis Lopez (29-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 won by decision over Adam Devlaeminck (Minneota) 26-12 (Dec 9-5)
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Novitzki (Holdingford) 35-3 won by injury default over Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 (Inj. 3:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-11 won by decision over Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 (Dec 6-2)
126A
Tommy Elwood (36-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Elwood (Medford) 36-8 won by decision over Bolton Thesing (Dover-Eyota) 39-13 (Dec 5-0)
Quarterfinal - Alex Diederich (Royalton/Upsala) 43-4 won by decision over Tommy Elwood (Medford) 36-8 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Tommy Elwood (Medford) 36-8 won by decision over Troy Van Keulen (Minneota) 26-13 (Dec 4-1)
138A
Charley Elwood (19-1) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Charley Elwood (Medford) 19-1 won by decision over Carter Coauette (Crookston) 35-14 (Dec 10-5)
Quarterfinal - Charley Elwood (Medford) 19-1 won by fall over Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 43-10 (Fall 3:13)
152A
Garron Hoffman (25-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 37-5 won by fall over Garron Hoffman (Medford) 25-10 (Fall 1:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Landon Gode (LPGE-Browerille Wolves) 33-2 won by decision over Garron Hoffman (Medford) 25-10 (Dec 9-2)
160A
Tate Hermes (37-7) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tate Hermes (Medford) 37-7 won by decision over Treyton Thesing (Dover-Eyota) 29-13 (Dec 9-2)
Quarterfinal - Tate Hermes (Medford) 37-7 won by decision over Eion Ness (United North Central Warriors) 44-8 (Dec 3-1)
182A
Dylan Heiderscheidt (31-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Gilbert (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 37-11 won by fall over Dylan Heiderscheidt (Medford) 31-11 (Fall 1:44)
Kenyon-Wanamingo results
170A
Jaedin Johnson (39-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Gorecki (Royalton/Upsala) 40-4 won by tech fall over Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 39-4 (TF-1.5 3:00 (15-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 39-4 won by decision over Tyler Archer (Westfield Razorbacks) 31-8 (Dec 4-1)