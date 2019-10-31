As the fall sports season wraps up, postseason accolades begin to be handed out.
While the full slate of honorees isn't complete yet (the Big 9 Conference hasn't announced the lists for football or volleyball as of publication), there have been six Faribault High School student-athletes awarded all-conference honors by the Big 9 and another five given honorable mention accolades.
That's headlined by a pair of teams that are still writing the finish to their seasons, with the boys and girls cross country teams combining for three all-conference members and a pair of honorable mentions, and the girls swimming and diving team landing a pair of swimmers on the all-conference list.
For the girls cross country team, senior Madelyn Skjeveland (who will compete at state Saturday) and junior Gabrielle Yetzer were named all-conference courtesy of their finishes at the Big 9 Conference Championships on Oct. 15 at Owatonna's Brooktree Golf Course.
Skjeveland finished third overall in 19 minutes, 21.4 seconds, while Yetzer cross the line in 14th at 20:05.8. Junior Ruby Gernandt finished 22nd in 20:27.7 and eighth-grader Mariana Foxhoven snagged 25th in 20:35.8 to both earn honorable mention honors.
On the boys side, senior Mitchell Hanson (who also competes at state Saturday) was awarded all-conference honors courtesy of his sixth-place finish in 16:38.3.
For girls swimming and diving, juniors Abby Larson and Verity Wray-Raabolle both picked up all-conference designations thanks to their all-around performances at the Big 9 Conference Championships Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Of Faribault's 150 team points, which earned it a sixth-place finish out of 12 teams, Larson helped contribute 46.75 points and Wray-Raabolle accumulated 26 points throughout the meet. That was highlighted by Larson motoring to first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.08 — nearly 2 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher — as well as a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Wray-Raabolle earned a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.66 — 1.47 seconds behind the first-place finisher — and joined with Larson, as well as freshman Ava Nelson and junior Grace Rechtzigel, to lift the Falcons to a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.66.
Both Larson and Wray-Raabolle travel to the Rochester Recreation Center for the Section 1A Championships on Nov. 6-8 to vie for return trips to the Class A State Championships.
Elsewhere, senior girls soccer goalie Olivia Williamson was named to the all-conference squad for her efforts throughout the season. After a 4-1 loss Sept. 5 at Albert Lea, Faribault coach Maddie Justin credited the senior with making "at least 25 saves."
Senior defender Grace Remillard was awarded an honorable mention designation.
On the tennis court, seniors Abby Goodwin and Erica Johnsrud wrapped up their high school careers by earning spots on the honorable mention list.
The pair teamed up at the No. 1 doubles spot during their senior seasons, and shot to a third-place finish at the Big 9 Conference Championships with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Mankato East’s Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen in the third-place match. It was the second year in a row Goodwin and Johnsrud combined to claim third in the Big 9's No. 1 doubles bracket.