The Faribault girls tennis team started its postseason Saturday in Rochester with the Big 9 Conference tournament.
The Falcons also experienced some success, with Lindsay Rauenhorst winning her first match in the No. 2 singles bracket and the duo of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil doing the same in the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Rauenhorst claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory against Mankato East's Brynin Flitter in her first-round match.
"Lindsay played a very solid match," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "She was serving well, stroking through her groundstrokes, and moving her opponent on the court. Lindsay was in control of this match from the very beginning."
The competition stiffened for Rauenhorst in the quarterfinals, where she met the bracket's top seed in Rochester Century's Julia Baber, who eventually won the No. 2 singles championship while dropping a combined six games throughout the day.
That included a 6-0, 6-0 win against Rauenhorst.
"Baber is an excellent player with a lot of skill and ability and today she shared that with Lindsay," Anderson said. "Lindsay continued to give a great effort and at times had incredible shots with excellent placement but Baber was a tough opponent today."
Reuvers and Brazil provided a bit more drama in their path to the quarterfinals.
Matched up with Mankato West's Lillian Schmidt and Natalie Zarn, Faribault's No. 1 doubles team and prevailed in a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 victory, with the final set being a 10-point tiebreaker.
"Hailey and Grace played well against a very experience West duo," Anderson said. "While Hailey and Grace started a little slow in the match they did well to adjust their play implementing good fundamentals on the court. They gave a great effort and played smart placing the ball well."
In the quarterfinals, Reuvers and Brazil ran into the Northfield duo of Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant, who won 6-0, 6-0.
Graff and Grant then beat the No. 1 doubles team from Rochester Century, before falling to Rochester Mayo in the championship.
"While Hailey and Grace fought hard and were constantly adjusting trying a variety of strategies, they just could not break down the hard hitting and strong serving they were seeing from the Northfield duo," Anderson said.
Faribault nearly earned another quarterfinal entrant at No. 1 singles with Stacie Petricka, who lost 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 in her first-round match against Rochester John Marshall's Ginny Hull.
At No. 3 singles, Nell Gibbs lost her first-round match 6-3, 6-0, while Leah Nowaczweski fell in the first round 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 4 singles.
"Leah was serving well today and covering her court keeping herself in most points," Anderson said. "Both players had a lot of long rally points that involved each of them moving the other around the court."
At No. 2 doubles, the team of Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas lost 6-2, 6-0 in the first round, and at No. 3 doubles the duo of Allison Norton and Gabbie Temple fell 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.
The postseason continues Tuesday for Faribault with a trip to play at top-seeded Rochester Mayo in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.