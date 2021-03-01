BOYS BASKETBALL
Austin 68, Faribault 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 71, Maple River 39
A pair of seniors led the way for WEM (10-2, 8-1 Gopher Conference) on senior night Friday against Maple River (5-7, 4-5).
Senior Toryn Richards and senior Brielle Bartelt finished with nearly identical stat lines, with Richards tallying 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Bartelt countering with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Senior Kylie Pittmann also added nine points, while senior Ellie Ready and senior Autumn Taylor both finished with six points as nine different Buccaneers scored in the win.
WEM next plays Tuesday night at home against Bethlehem Academy (2-9, 2-8).
Red Wing 87, Faribault 28
In its first game action since Feb. 9, Faribault (0-9, 0-9 Big 9 Conference) was unable to keep pace with Red Wing (6-3, 5-3) on Friday night in Faribault.
Evy Vettrus and Olivia Bauer both finished with six points apiece for the Falcons, who also received scoring production from eight different players.
Faribault was back in action Monday night against Albert Lea (2-11, 2-8), and plays again Wednesday night at home against Rochester John Marshall (5-5, 4-5).