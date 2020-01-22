The K-W boys basketball team was in Byron on Tuesday night, and the Knights proved to be no match for the Bears. Byron exploded for 46 points in the first half alone, while the Bears’ defense held the Knights to just 14 points in the opening half.
K-W fared a little better in the second half with 26 points, but the Bears ultimately cruised to a 79-40 victory.
Trevor Steberg was the lone K-W player to have any kind of success against the Bears, as Steberg tallied 17 points in the contest. He had two 3-pointers in the first half but scored the rest of his points in the second half.
Corey Knott scored five points for the Knights, followed by Tate Erlandson, Casey Wesbur, Gavin Sommer and Brandon Dierks with three each. Riley Horn and Garret Grove scored two points apiece, and Luke Alme and Vic Martinez both had one free throw in the game to complete the scoring.
The Knights (5-10 overall, 0-6 Hiawatha Valley League) have now lost five in a row. They’ll look to rebound when they host Houston (10-7) on Thursday.