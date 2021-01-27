WEM 62, Medford 52
The Buccaneers (1-2, 1-1 Gopher Conference) earned their first win of the season Tuesday in Waterville, thanks to jumping out to a 38-19 halftime lead against the Tigers (1-3, 1-2).
Junior Domanik Paulson led the way with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds, and he was able to overcome a cold 2 of 8 3-point performance by converting on 11 of 12 opportunities at the free throw line.
Brady Nutter added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Ethan Bartelt pitched in 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Medford was paced by AJ Vandereide's 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Kael Hermanstorfer helped with 13 points and six rebounds, and Henry Grayson provided 10 points.
As a team, the Bucaneers converted 18 of 27 opportunities at the free throw line compared to an 8 of 21 mark for the Tigers.
WEM will next travel Friday to play at NRHEG (0-2), while Medford will host Bethlehem Academy (0-3).