The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team (2-6, 1-3 Gopher Conference) returns to action at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Cannon Falls High School against the Bombers (3-5, 0-2 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division).
Recent results: Both teams have been more or less trending in the right direction. After starting the season 0-4, the Cardinals won two of their final four games before winter break, starting with a 49-38 win over United South Central on Dec. 10. The Cardinals topped Cleveland 50-39 Dec. 19 before narrowly losing to Maple River, 47-43, the following day.
The Bombers played one game during winter break and looked strong in a 63-47 win over Randolph Dec. 27. Prior to that, they’d lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo and Byron the week before Christmas.
Last year: The two non-conference opponents were set to play each other in late January last year, but the game was cancelled due to weather. That means the last time they played each other was Jan. 27, 2018, with the Bombers dominating by a score of 68-33.
1. The Cardinals are a pretty inexperienced team, with just three seniors (Molly Healy, Gracie Seidel and Grace Ashley) and only one junior (Malia Hunt) on their roster. But their relative youth hasn’t stopped them from being competitive. In fact, their younger players have been their biggest assets. Freshman Kate Trump and sophomore Mercedes Huerta lead the team in most offensive categories, and freshmen Lindsay Hanson and Reagan Kangas have also seen some playing time. If a couple BA players can find a way to step it up against Cannon Falls, and if Trump and Huerta pick up where they left off in December, the youthful Cardinals will be in a good position for their third win of the season.
2. Bethlehem Academy has struggled a bit on defense this year, but the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. In four of the Cardinals' last five games they’ve held their opponents to 51 points or less, whereas BA’s opponents reached 70 points, 54 points, and 60 points, respectively, in the Cardinals’ first three games of the season, all losses. The Cardinals will look to freshman Lindsay Hanson and senior Grace Ashley to continue rebounding the ball well against Cannon Falls in order to limit the number of second chance opportunities for the Bombers.
3. The Bombers have four players who have reached double digits in points in at least one game this season, but even so their offense has been wildly inconsistent. The Bombers scored 57 points in a late November game against Schaeffer Academy, then scored only 13 points in a road game against Goodhue and only 21 on the road at Rochester Lourdes. However, Cannon Falls looked strong against Randolph in its 63-47 victory. Belle Freeberg had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Bombers, and Jaci Winchell had 19 points and eight rebounds. Makayla Bowen has also had a strong season for Cannon Falls, which means the Cardinals won’t be able to focus their defensive efforts on just one or two players.