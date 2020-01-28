It took some time, but the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team halted its losing streak on Monday night at LeRoy-Ostrander.
The Knights’ losing streak began on Jan. 7 and spanned six games, but their offense took advantage of a shaky LeRoy-Ostrander defense on Monday to come away with an 80-74 win.
While the Cardinals’ offense was pretty sharp, the Knights’ offense managed to stay a step or two ahead.
Sophomore Laden Nerison had his best game of the season with 31 points, and teammates Tate Erlandson and Trevor Steberg were also pretty sharp, finishing with 20 points and 17 points, respectively.
Casey Wesbur chipped in four points, Riley Horn finished with three, Luke Alme and Gavin Sommer each scored two, and Corey Knott scored one.
The Knights’ win over the Cardinals improved their record to 6-11 ahead of Tuesday’s game at Rochester Lourdes (9-7 overall, 4-3 Hiawatha Valley League).