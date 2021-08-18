There’s not always glamour in the preseason.
As athletes work their way back into shape, shake off the rust and combat the late-afternoon sun in the process, sometimes that last ounce of motivation is tough to extract.
So far, for the Faribault girls tennis team, that hasn’t been a problem.
“It’s definitely hot out, but we’re all working really hard,” sophomore Lindsay Rauenhorst said. “At least no one’s dropped dead on the court yet, which is nice. Everybody’s doing great.”
Rauenhorst, alongside sophomore Hailey Reuvers and senior Amairani Rosas have led the Falcons through those early stages of practice as the captains for coach Jeff Anderson’s team. Reuvers is back for her second stint in a girls tennis leadership role, while Rauenhorst and Rosas are both adjusting to those extra responsibilities.
“It’s a little different,” Rosas said. “I was the captain for our speech team last year, but obviously this is a sport. It feels a little different. You have to be a little bit more energetic even through you’re sweating like crazy and it feels like it’s 10,000 degrees. You have to keep a smile on your face and cheer everyone else on.”
Last season, Reuvers split time between the No. 2 doubles squad and the No. 3 singles position, while Rauenhorst found success at both the No. 3 and No. 4 singles positions.
Even after just two days of practice Monday and Tuesday, Rosas said she’s started to notice improvements in her game. She took part in Faribault’s summer tennis camp, but the prospect of competitive matches looming around the corner has helped the senior lock in.
Reuvers, meanwhile, credits that summer camp for the Falcons bypassing some of the preseason learning curve.
“I think it’s helped that some of us have been practicing throughout the summer, so we’re used to hitting with each other,” Reuvers said. “That’s really helped.”
Rauenhorst added: “It really helped that Jeff ran this tennis camp. It really helped everyone get their tennis skills back in, and so when we started the season everyone wasn’t like, ‘Oh, how do I hit a tennis ball. What do I do here?’ Everyone knew what to do already, so it was nice.”
That summer work is especially important, considering Faribault starts its season Saturday morning with a home quadrangular against Bloomington Kennedy, Tri-City United and Lake City.
With the graduation of Ashley Rost, Avery Han, Avery Rein, Bailey Peterson, Hilda Nunez, Kristy Paramo, Kylie Petricka, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley — most of whom were varsity regulars — the lineup for those season-opening matches will look different than last fall’s.
“We’ve been really competitive playing matches in practice to (figure out) the lineup,” Reuvers said.