The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team knew it was going to be in for a good game on Friday. The Buccaneers were in St. Cloud for the Granite City Classic and had two games on tap. The second game was against Cass Lake/Bena on Saturday, but the first game was against Class A’s No. 1-ranked team and defending state champions, the Henning Hornets.
Both Henning and WEM were undefeated heading into the game. Only one team’s perfect record would stay intact. When the dust settled, the defending state champs were the victors, but it took three overtime periods for the outcome to be decided.
“It was a heck of a ballgame. It really was,” WEM head coach Jeff Wagner said. “We were up by 13 with about nine minutes left in the game and normally nine times out of 10 we close out a game like that, but it was one of those situations where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. We had a few bad breaks and committed a few bad turnovers, but a lot of the credit goes to them (the Hornets). They made some huge 3-point shots when they had to, and the guys who shot them weren’t necessarily their top guys, so they deserve a lot of credit.”
The final score was 79-74, after a game that featured 11 ties and 13 lead changes. The Hornets erased WEM’s 13-point lead over the final nine and a half minutes of regulation. With five minutes left in regulation the Hornets were suddenly in the lead, but the Bucs didn’t roll over.
“You know, I thought we had some really, really good moments as well, and I give a lot of credit to our kids for hanging in there and playing a great game,” said Wagner. “We had multiple chances to win the game. And then after they’d come from behind it can kind of crush your spirit, but the kids found a way to hang in there at the end, and it was just a heck of a ballgame.”
The Bucs appeared to have a good chance to win the game in the first overtime period when they had a 63-60 lead with less than a half a minute remaining, but the Hornets hit one of their well-timed 3-pointers with 20 seconds left in the overtime period to tie the game up for the seventh time and force double overtime.
Then, in the second overtime period, the Bucs again took the lead thanks to a 3-pointer by Grant McBroom, but they just couldn’t put enough space between themselves and the Hornets.
The second overtime period ended in a 69-69 tie. A short while later the Bucs were back on top, 74-71, thanks to another 3-pointer from McBroom. But that basket ended up being the last basket the Bucs would make, as Henning went on an 8-0 scoring run to close out the game.
McBroom finished with a whopping 38 points, while Zack Sticken scored 12 and Cole Kokoschke scored 11.
The two teams saw their fortunes reversed on Saturday, as the Bucs moved on to play Cass Lake/Bena while the Hornets took on the No. 2 ranked team in Class A, the BOLD Warriors. The Hornets lost to the Warriors less than a day after escaping against the Bucs, while the Bucs went on to defeat the Cass Lake/Bena Panthers by a score of 75-64.
Kokoschke was the leading scorer in WEM’s second game with 24 points, while Sticken had 18, Domanik Paulson scored 13 and McBroom added 12.
The Bucs (8-1 overall) are next in action with back-to-back non-conference road games on Thursday and Friday, first against Norwood Young America and then against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
WEM will return to Gopher Conference action against Blooming Prairie on Jan. 10.