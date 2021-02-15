A high-scoring second half allowed the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team to pull away Friday night against United South Central (1-7, 0-7 Gopher Conference) for a 66-53 victory — the team's first of the season.
After the Cardinals (1-7, 1-6) held a slim 26-24 lead at halftime, they piled up 40 points in the final 18 minutes.
That offensive production was led primarily by Mercedes Huerta, who racked up 29 points while playing the entirety of the 36 minutes. She finished 7 of 11 on free throws and 4 of 8 from behind the arc and 9 of 18 from the field, in addition to dishing out a team-high five assists and swiping four steals.
BA was also helped by 14 points from Kate Trump, who like Huerta finished shooting 50% from the field, while also handing out four assists, grabbing four rebounds and playing all but 56 seconds of the game.
Also starring for the Cardinals were Lindsay Hanson (6 points, 8 rebounds) and Malia Hunt (11 points, 3 steals).
BA will next play Friday night at home against Blooming Prairie (7-1, 6-0).