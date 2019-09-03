Team Steve, a team of 12 Faribault High School alumni, ran in the 2019 Reebok Ragnar Run relay event from St. Paul to Duluth on Aug. 16-17. Pictured, from left to right, front row: Lauren Moll, Sophie Kohl, Emily Skjeveland, Gunnar Miller, Ryan Mullenex. Back row: Travis Wegner, Julian (Buck) Meehl, Jeri Simons, Anthony Simons, Ryan Leppert, Adam Tuma, Chris Lane. (Photo courtesy of the Simons)