Faribault junior Devin Lockerby claimed first place in the discus and second in the shot put to help the Falcons finish second at Tuesday's Rochester Century quadrangular that also included Winona and Rochester John Marshall. Senior Alex Leet also won the shot put, while junior Brody Esser snagged second in the discus.
Century ran away with the team title with 90 points, while Faribault's 43.5 points were enough to hold off Winona (41) and Rochester John Marshall (12.5).
Junior AJ Worrall also flew to first place in the long jump, while junior Henry Schoenbaum collected the other individual first-place finish for the Falcons with his title in the 400-meter run by more than a second. The 800 relay or Worrall, senior Taylor Day, senior Alex Sullivan and freshman Cristian Escobar also sped to first by more than two and a half seconds.
Other highlights on the track for Faribault included Escobar and freshman Carter Johnson nabbing second and third in the 110 hurdles, junior Thomas Malecha finishing fourth in the 400, Worrall doing the same in the 200, and sophomore Jackson Reb and senior Tanner Longshore motoring to third and fourth in the two mile.
In the field events, Escobar and Sullivan tied for second in the high jump, Ramirez and Longshore nabbed second and fourth in the pole vault, and sophomore Jaevin Salazar flew to third in the triple jump.
The Faribault boys track and field team is back in action Thursday afternoon at the Lakeville South quadrangular, which also includes Owatonna and Prior Lake.