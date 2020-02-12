It’s that time of year again: section wrestling.
The brackets were revealed this past week, and the Faribault Falcons earned the No. 4 seed in Section 1AAA. They’ll host No. 5 seed Rochester Mayo on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Faribault High School.
After starting the year 18-1, the Falcons faltered down the stretch, losing five of their final six duals to finish the year 19-6. In their defense, the final portion of their schedule was particularly loaded, with duals against Class AAA No. 9 Farmington, Class AAA No. 6 Owatonna and Class AAA No. 5 Northfield. The Falcons also faced teams from Eastview, Mounds View, and South St. Paul, all of which are on the cusp of the rankings.
Faribault is in good position to get another shot at rival Northfield, which defeated the Falcons 53-18 Jan. 30 and ended up capturing the Big 9 Conference championship. The Raiders are the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA bracket and will wrestle against the winner of No. 8 Austin and No. 9 Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Assuming Northfield wins its match, Faribault will only need to defeat Rochester Mayo in order to set up another battle with the Raiders, which would take place at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The good news for the Falcons is that they already know they’re capable of taking down the Spartans, as Faribault defeated Rochester Mayo 49-20 back on Jan. 9.
While Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster definitely wants another crack at Northfield, he said the Falcons aren’t looking past the Spartans and added that he expects a tough battle Thursday.
“I think we’re expecting it to be a little bit closer this time around,” Armbruster said. “It’s not that we can’t go out and duplicate what we did a month ago, but I do think that many of the tossup matches the first time around all went in our favor. We wrestled really well that night, but I know the Mayo program and I know they’ll be looking for revenge in some of those weights, so I expect it to be a bit closer. It should be a great dual.”
Armbruster is pleased that the Falcons get to open the postseason at home, and he also felt that the No. 4 seed was a pretty fair ranking for his team.
“You know, we’re at No. 14 in the lean and mean part of the rankings, but unfortunately we just haven’t done quite well enough to take those top 10 teams out,” said Armbruster. “With that being said, there are three teams ahead of us in our section that are all ranked in the top 10. Section 1 wrestling is traditionally known for having some really good teams and this year is no different. We’re just going to have to do what we’re supposed to do and hopefully we can give ourselves an opportunity to get to the semifinals on Saturday.”
The Falcons should be closer to full strength when they take on the Spartans, as Armbruster revealed that Bryce Nolen and Marcos Ramirez would be back in the lineup after missing some time late in the regular season.
“For the most part, we’re pretty healthy, but there’s been some illness going through our team and that’s got me a little worried,” said Armbruster, “but at this time of the year no one is really ever at 100%, so we just have to fight through it all and go out and do our job.”
The Spartans and the Falcons each feature two ranked wrestlers: Mayo’s Marshall Peters is ranked No. 6 at 132 pounds and Cade Sheehan is No. 5 at 145 pounds, but Faribault’s DJ Saunders is ranked No. 9 at 132, while Josh Oathoudt is No. 6 at 170 pounds.
Saunders previously faced Peters back in January and wrestled him down to the wire, but lost the decision by a score of 13-11.
Added Armbruster, “We’re just excited to get started with the postseason and hopefully we’ll turn some heads.”