If you're already qualifying for state, you might as well do so with some style.
That was the apparent mentality for the Faribault wrestling team Friday at the Section 1AAA championships at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center. The Falcons qualified five wrestlers for this week's Class AAA state championships, and none of the five needed to wait around for a true second match.
Instead, all five qualified by winning a section title.
The action started at the 120-pound weight class, where JT Hausen cruised to the title to qualify for his second consecutive state tournament. After a first-round bye, the top-seeded Hausen won by fall in the semifinals before motoring past Northfield's Logan Williams with a 17-2 technical fall in the championship match.
Immediately after that, Bo Bokman stepped onto the mat to win the 126-pound title.
Bokman, seeded second, won by fall within the first minute of his quarterfinal match. He then claimed a 3-1 decision in the semifinals against Northfield's Beau Murphy thanks to a two-point takedown with 24 seconds left in the third period.
Bokman then knocked off Austin's top-seeded Lathan Wilson 3-1 in the championship with another third-period takedown, this time with 1:09 remaining.
At 145, Isaac Yetzer became Faribault's second No. 2 seed to win his bracket. After winning by fall in the quarterfinals, Yetzer cruised past Northfield's Brody Gorr by 9-0 major decision.
In the finals, Yetzer held onto an early lead against Owatonna's top-seeded Kanin Hable for a 13-8 decision. Yetzer racked up eight of those points in the second period with three near fall points, two takedowns and an escape.
In quick succession, Aiden Tobin notched Faribault's fourth section title in the 152-pound weight class. After the top-seeded Tobin received a bye through the quarterfinals, he won by technical fall in the semifinals.
In the championship, Tobin controlled throughout a 5-1 decision against Northfield's Jayce Barron to win. Barron's one point was a stalling call with 11 seconds remaining in the third period.
Faribault's final section title came at the 220-pound weight class, with top-seeded Gabe Shatskikh cruising to a state tournament berth.
After a bye through the quarterfinals, Shatskikh won a 12-2 major decision in the semifinals against Northfield's Quinn Ertz before pinning Rochester Century's Byron Callies in the championship. Shatskikh was leading 4-2 in the second period at the time of his pin.
The Class AAA individual state tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with the action continuing throughout Saturday.
Full results from Faribault's place-winners at the Section 1AAA individual tournament are listed below:
113
Lucas Nelson (20-24) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 20-24 won by fall over Evengelene Chittanavong (Rochester John Marshall) 2-10 (Fall 1:41)
Semifinal - Keith Harner (Northfield) 34-12 won by decision over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 20-24 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 20-24 won by fall over Gabrien Callies (Rochester Century) 11-18 (Fall 2:26)
3rd Place Match - Max Erickson (Rochester Mayo) 22-24 won by decision over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 20-24 (Dec 3-1)
120
JT Hausen (38-4) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - JT Hausen (Faribault) 38-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - JT Hausen (Faribault) 38-4 won by fall over Logan Douangdy (Rochester Century) 12-14 (Fall 1:04)
1st Place Match - JT Hausen (Faribault) 38-4 won by tech fall over Logan Williams (Northfield) 26-15 (TF-1.5 3:15 (17-2))
126
Bo Bokman (40-8) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-8 won by fall over Brady Jonsgaard (Winona/Winona Cotter) 1-11 (Fall 0:55)
Semifinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-8 won by decision over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 31-10 (Dec 3-1)
1st Place Match - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 40-8 won by decision over Lathan Wilson (Austin) 28-7 (Dec 3-1)
132
Elliott Viland (34-12) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Elliott Viland (Faribault) 34-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jackson Barron (Northfield) 31-9 won by decision over Elliott Viland (Faribault) 34-12 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Semi - Elliott Viland (Faribault) 34-12 won by fall over Isaak Douangdy (Rochester Century) 14-15 (Fall 4:40)
3rd Place Match - Elliott Viland (Faribault) 34-12 won by decision over Ben Timmerman (Rochester Mayo) 22-22 (Dec 7-2)
2nd Place Match - Jackson Barron (Northfield) 31-9 won by no contest over Elliott Viland (Faribault) 34-12 (NC)
138
Hunter Conrad (18-24) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 18-24 won by decision over Michael Bobo (Owatonna) 9-24 (Dec 6-2)
Semifinal - Jake Messner (Northfield) 42-1 won by fall over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 18-24 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Semi - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 18-24 won by fall over Mark Tamke (Austin) 18-23 (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match - Logan Henningson (Winona/Winona Cotter) 25-6 won by fall over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 18-24 (Fall 5:44)
145
Isaac Yetzer (35-12) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 35-12 won by fall over Ethyn Bertschinger (Rochester John Marshall) 8-12 (Fall 4:40)
Semifinal - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 35-12 won by major decision over Brody Gorr (Northfield) 21-27 (MD 9-0)
1st Place Match - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 35-12 won by decision over Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 19-13 (Dec 13-8)
152
Aiden Tobin (37-8) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 37-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 37-8 won by tech fall over Rylan Clark (Austin) 22-24 (TF-1.5 3:14 (21-6))
1st Place Match - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 37-8 won by decision over Jayce Barron (Northfield) 18-12 (Dec 5-1)
160
Cooper Leichtnam (19-25) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Owen Murphy (Northfield) 31-15 won by fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 19-25 (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 19-25 won by fall over Samuel Jack (Rochester Century) 2-27 (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Semi - Peyton Hoff (Winona/Winona Cotter) 16-16 won by tech fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 19-25 (TF-1.5 2:31 (16-1))
5th Place Match - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 19-25 won by fall over Sam Oelfke (Austin) 25-20 (Fall 2:00)
220
Gabriel Shatskikh (31-13) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 31-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 31-13 won by major decision over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) 5-11 (MD 12-2)
1st Place Match - Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 31-13 won by fall over Byron Callies (Rochester Century) 16-8 (Fall 2:37)