The fall high school sports season is finally upon us and, as such, varsity coaches and athletic directors across the state are refreshing their knowledge about their sport’s rules and regulations.
As is the case with most rule books, a fair share of peculiar entries have found their way into the official Minnesota State High School League bylaws to ensure that the world of prep athletics remains pure and fair.
Below are a few examples for the 2021-22 academic year.
FOOTBALL: TEACHER STRIKE
RULE: “A football game will be forfeited if a school is not able to play as contracted because of a teacher strike.”
This one is odd in that the football bylaws are the only set of official MSHSL rules that mention a teacher strike in any capacity. Why is it just mentioned in regard to football when likely all other fall sports would be equally impacted by a strike? I guess we’ll never know.
CROSS COUNTRY: ROAD RACES
RULE: “A cross country runner may run as an individual competitor in road races, fun runs, marathons and races for a cause of any distance through Labor Day. If they run in these kind of events after Labor Day, the distance run in the competition must be significantly different in length than the distance run in high school cross country. Significantly different is defined as one-kilometer difference in race length.”
This rule is odd in how overly descriptive it is. The vast majority of high school cross country races come in around five kilometers — or 3.1 miles for those metrically opposed — with a handful winding up shorter due to circumstances such as inclement weather.
The last clause in the rule above is key here, “Significantly different is defined as one-kilometer difference in race length.” So, essentially, cross country runners can’t run 5K races during the cross country season. 10Ks? Perfectly fine! Marathons? Knock yourself out. 4Ks? I don’t think those exist. 6Ks? Those don’t exist either. 5Ks? Don’t even think about it!
The rule simply could have simply read, “A cross country runner may not run as an individual competitor in 5K races after Labor Day” and it would have gotten the point across.
SOCCER and VOLLEYBALL: ILLEGAL MOUTH GUARDS
RULES: “The use of mouth guards is strongly recommended. Mouth guards that have been cut down or modified in any manner are illegal equipment.”; “The use of mouth guards is strongly recommended. Mouth guards that have been cut down or modified in any manner are illegal equipment. Any color mouth guard is permitted for volleyball, including transparent.”
Generally speaking, mouth guards are a good idea in semi-contact sports if only because no one likes an accidentally bitten lip or tongue. That said, it’s not often that a mouth guard fits an athlete perfectly. According to the MSHSL, cutting down the mouth guard so that it fits an athlete better is strictly prohibited ... even though they aren’t forcing anyone to wear them.
This rule screams of, “You should wear a mouth guard. No, not like that!” Also, it would be extremely tempting to find the wackiest mouth guard currently on the market if I were a high school volleyball player. After all, no matter it’s color or pattern, it would be legal!
SWIM AND DIVE: RUBDOWN OILS
RULE: “No rubdown lotions, oils, sprays or foreign substance will be permitted at section or state meets. Penalties for use of rubdown lotions, oils, spray or any foreign substance: Competitor is disqualified from further competition and the coach shall be censured by the MSHSL.”
This rule is pretty self-explanatory at first glance. No, high school athlete, you cannot slather yourself in petroleum jelly and glide through the water unimpeded en route to winning a state title. If you do, you’re barred from racing and your coach is in deep trouble ... But, as far as I could find, there is no rule preventing high school swimmers from doing so during the regular season.
The rule only prohibits the use of oils and other substances of the same ilk during section and state meets. There’s nothing in the bylaws that I could find about doing so during conference or non-conference meets. That seems like a pretty glaring loophole.