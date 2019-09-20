A day after battling tooth and nail with Rochester Mayo in hopes of a Big 9 Conference title, Rochester Century had enough in the tank to down Faribault the next day.
On Thursday, the Faribault Falcons (4-10, 1-9 Big 9) came away with a win at No. 3 singles, but the host Panthers (9-1, 8-1 Big 9) bounced back from Wednesday's one-point loss to win 6-1.
Class AA state No. 4 Mayo (10-0 Big 9) clinched its 18th straight conference title.
Faribault coach Jeff Anderson credited Century's talent at the top that's helped it ascent to No. 8 in the state.
"While Century is a strong team, they lack a bit of depth but that was not a factor in today’s match versus Faribault," Anderson said. "Overall, the abilities of Century’s players were better than the Faribault team, but not necessarily overwhelming."
The No. 3 team of Kate Jasinski and Rylie Starkson has played together frequently this year and dropped one point all afternoon to win 6-1, 6-0.
"Kate and Reilly did well to adjust today to any mistakes they made and played their match with constant communicaton," Anderson said. "The combo of Rylie serving and Kate at the net to continue to serve the team well today."
Anderson credited No. 1 singles Chau Truong with pushing Century's Ancele Dolensek at times in a 6-0, 6-0 defeat.
"...she played well the whole way and could have seen a score of 6-4, 6-4 today," Anderson said of a match with several deuce points.
Every Falcon improved or maintained the score from the first set.
No. 1 doubles Abby Goodwin and Erica Johnsrud battled from a 3-0 deficit in the second set to win three of the next six against one of the best duos in the Big 9.
Faribault is at Cannon Falls Saturday for a triangular with Le Sueur-Henderson and Cannon Falls in the second and third matches of the day. The Falcons will play LS-H at approximately 10:15 a.m. and CF approximately 11:30 a.m.
Rochester Century 6, Faribault 1
Singles — No. 1 Ancele Dolensek (R) def. Chau Truong 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Nina Rehfeldt (R) def. Kylie Petricka 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Kathleen Thompson (R) def. Stacie Petricka 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Varsha Shan (R) def. Bailey Peterson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — No. 1 Paige Sargent/Jenny Yan (R) def. Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Julia Baber/Zoey Chen (R) def. Serena David/Hailey Reuvers 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson (F) def. Reetu Oovung/Autumn Danielson 6-1, 6-0