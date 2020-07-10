Faribault’s pitching made strides Thursday against St. Peter at Bell Field but it wasn’t enough in a doubleheader loss.
Faribault dropped the first game 5-1 and the second game 13-3 as it became tough to find some timely hitting.
St. Peter pulled away late in the game each time, starting with the first game with a three-run fifth inning to break open a 2-1 game.
Faribault (0-4) had just four hits in the game and tied the game in the third inning when Brad Sartor scored on a delayed double steal. Sartor doubled to start the inning and moved to third on a ground ball and Aidan Tobin walked to set up the steal situation.
St. Peter took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added a run in the fourth inning for a 2-1 lead.
Tobin finished 1-for-2 and Jordan Nawrocki went 1-for-1. Andy Donahue went 1-for-1 with two walks and Sartor finished 1-for-1.
Sartor got the start on the mound for Faribault and went four innings. He allowed two runs, one earned on two hits. Sartor walked four and struck out four. Braden Mensing relieved Sartor for an inning where he allowed three runs on three hits with one walk. Nawrocki threw the final two innings and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one.
“The first game was a really good game until we gave up a few late,” Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg said.
Faribault didn’t have many chances in the game but did get thrown out at the plate.
St. Peter jumped out to an early lead in the second game and put up a lot of runs late to win.
St. Peter put up three runs in the first inning but Faribault got a run in the bottom half of the inning and tied it in the third.
Tobin drew a walk in the first inning, stole second and moved to third on a ground out before JJ Malecha drove him in with a single to make it a 2-1 game.
Faribault tied it in the third with Tobin starting things off again, this time with a single. Nawrocki followed with a single and Faribault loaded the bases with a walk. Teddy Calmer singled to score Tobin and Nawrocki later scored on a passed ball.
St. Peter took advantage of a miscue on a bunt to score two runs in the fifth and added two more runs after that.
“It was a really good game until the fifth inning,” Lechtenberg said.
St. Peter added three more runs in the sixth for a 10-3 lead and scored three more in the seventh. St. Peter finished with nine hits.
Faribault finished with five hits. Noah Murphy went 1-for-4 while Tobin went 1-for-2 with two runs. Nawrocki had a base hit and Malecha finished 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Calmer added an RBI and went 1-for-3 with a walk.
Calmer threw four innings and settled in after the first inning. He allowed six runs, four earned on one hit. He walked three and struck out one. Malecha threw 1 ⅓ innings of relief where he gave up four runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out three. Tobin threw the final 1 ⅔ innings and gave up three runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Faribault moves on to face Rochester Century Sunday at 11 a.m. at Bell Field.