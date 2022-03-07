The weekend for the Medford wrestling team was highlighted by junior 138-pounder Charley Elwood, who became a three-time state champion after claiming the Class A 138-pound title after notching a pair of decision wins and a fall en route to the 15-0 tech fall that crowned him as champion.
Medford had a shot at two individual state titles with junior Tate Hermes at 160 pounds after Hermes made a run to the finals behind a 9-2 decision in the first round, a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals and a 5-1 decision in the semifinals.
Hermes matched up against senior, two-time state champion Payton Handevidt of Jackson County Central in the finals, but ultimately fell to Handevidt in a 7-0 decision to finish as the 160 runner up.
Tommy Elwood took home fifth place in the 126 bracket following a 5-0 decision in the first round, but was sent into the wrestle backs following a 5-2 decision loss. He picked up a 4-1 decision and a 11-3 major decision before falling to eventual third place finisher Eli Larson (Border West) in the consolation semifinals.
Elwood earned fifth place with Caledonia-Houston's Brandon Ross medically forfeiting.
Luis Lopez (106), Garron Hoffman (152) and Dylan Heiderscheidt (182) all qualified for the state tournament, but did not place.