The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team was in Hayfield on Friday and Saturday, first for a game against Lyle-Pacelli and then for a game against Blooming Prairie. The games were part of the Hayfield Holiday tournament, a 4-team tournament that also included the home team, the Hayfield Vikings.
The Knights cruised past Lyle-Pacelli 55-38 on Friday evening to set themselves up to face Blooming Prairie in the championship on Saturday. K-W nearly came out on top in the championship contest, but unfortunately Blooming Prairie’s Julia Worke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with just a couple seconds remaining in the game, allowing the Awesome Blossoms to take the championship in a 47-46 score.
Blooming Prairie had defeated Hayfield in similar fashion on Friday, and on Saturday the Knights found themselves victim to a hard to swallow final shot.
Still, the Knights (4-7 overall) can take solace in the fact that they took a really good Blooming Prairie team to the wire. The Awesome Blossoms (6-1 overall) trailed 29-20 at halftime, and needed every last second to pull out the win against K-W.
While the outcome obviously wasn’t what the Knights wanted, they had a pretty solid weekend overall. K-W looked particularly sharp in Friday evening’s game against the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics. Riley Dummer paced the Knights with 14 points, followed by Megan Mattson with 12. Tessa Erlandson and Madi Luebke each chipped in seven and Nora Woock had a nice game with six points.
The Awesome Blossoms did a better job of limiting the Knights on offense. Mattson and Julianna Boyum had strong games, with 18 points and 17 points respectively, but the rest of the Knights couldn’t muster much against the Blooming Prairie defense.