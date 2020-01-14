The Faribault Falcon Archers hosted their third annual Faribault Falcon Classic archery tournament at Faribault High School on Saturday. A total of 23 teams and 445 individual competed at the tournament, including boys and girls across all age groups, from elementary school through high school.
The tournament was an all-day affair, starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing through 5:30 p.m. before concluding with an awards ceremony.
The Falcon Archers competed in the morning and were led by high schooler Eric Hagre, who finished with a score of 272 (with 300 being the maximum score). Ella Oraskovich had Faribault’s highest score among the high school girls with a score of 270.
The middle school boys were led by Landon Hatfield with a score of 257, while Alexys Berger was tops among middle school girls with a score of 231.
The Falcon Archers compete through NASP, the National Archery in School Program, which is a worldwide organization that was established more than 15 years ago, with a goal of getting kids more involved in unique outdoor sports. Regardless of the kids’ physical abilities, the program puts all kids on a level playing field, and is open to kids with physical and/or mental disabilities as well.
“One of the unique features of the NASP program is the equipment that we use,” said Mark Kline, one of the coaches of the Falcon Archers. “Throughout the world wide program, all the archers use one standardized bow, one specific design of arrow and one standardized target. Some teams have kids as young as third grade starting to shoot. The bows that we use are adjustable in draw weight and max out at 20 pounds, so the kids can use the same bow all the way through their senior year of school. As you can imagine, this makes the cost of being involved in archery very affordable for the parents.”
Preston Berger, Darryn Miner, Hunter Jeno and James Silver also turned in nice scores for the Falcon Archers. Berger, Miner and Jeno finished among the top 50 in the middle school boys category and placed in the top 100 overall thanks to their scores of 255, 243 and 241, while Silver scored a 237.
Other high schoolers who scored well included Marisa Parkos with a 267, Gunner Christianson with a 261, Kalley Apling with a 253, Jaclyn Meier with a 242 and Blake Bladine with a 241.
The Falcon Archers next competition will be Feb. 1 in New Prague.