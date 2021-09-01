Last weekend offered an appetizer, but the Faribault football team is ready for the full four-quarter meal Friday night.
For the first time this season, the Falcons lined up across from an opponent they don't share a locker room with during a series of scrimmages last Saturday at Northfield High School, where Rochester Lourdes and South St. Paul both got in some preseason work as well.
This Friday, though, Faribault sheds the preseason label when Albert Lea visits Bruce Smith Field.
“We’re really excited," Faribault senior Devin Lockerby said Saturday. "It feels really good to hit someone else today that’s in a different color jersey and not your friends. We’re excited for sure.”
Lockerby, along with seniors Matthias Lenway, Elijah Hammonds, Hunter Nelson and Tim Neirby are the five captains for a Faribault team aiming to build off a breakout season in 2020.
Nelson returns at quarterback. Lenway and Hammonds form a powerful one-two punch at running back. Lockerby and Neirby return on both sides of the line to either create a ton of space or swallow it up.
“We want to go further than we did last year," Hammonds said. "Without COVID, we think we really could have gone further than we did last year, so we want to do that this year.”
That journey started at Saturday's scrimmages, where the Falcons were finally able something more similar to game action.
“It nice especially for double teams and working stuff like that on the line," Neirby said. "You can try and practice that, but you don’t truly get the live look until you get out there against somebody with a different colored jersey on. I think we did some good things and we know exactly what we have to work on.”
Lenway said Faribault took a few plays to settle into its first scrimmage against South St. Paul, but that during the offensive and defensive sessions against Rochester Lourdes and Northfield left the team feeling good heading into the start of the season.
Last year, Faribault unofficially finished third in the Section 1-4A playoffs. With the postseason cut to one round due to COVID-19, the Falcons flew past Red Wing while knowing Kasson-Mantorville and Byron were busy playing for a section championship they didn't have an opportunity at.
The hope for Faribault is section titles are handed out after a full postseason this year, and one it has plans of playing deep into despite the move into Section 2-4A.
Even with perennial state power Hutchinson among their new section rivals, the goal for the Falcons remains the same.
“Everyone has that goal to win state and go to state,” Lockerby said.