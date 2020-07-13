The Faribault 18-and-under baseball team earned its first win of the season in a 7-6 thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Rochester Sunday at Bell Field in Faribault.
Faribault trailed 6-0 before staging a comeback in the final two innings to escape with the win. Jake Dolter got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to lift Faribault to victory.
Faribault put the first four hitters of the seventh inning on base after starting the inning in a 6-4 hole. JJ Malecha walked with the bases loaded to score Zach Slinger, who singled to start the inning. After a fielder’s choice wiped out a potential run at the plate, Jordan Nawrocki singled in Jackson Reineke to tie the game.
Nawrocki finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run in the game while Noah Murphy went 3-for-4. Reineke went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs. Malecha went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs. Dolter finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and Slinger went 1-for-3.
“We were having pretty good at-bats all day,” Faribault head coach Charlie Lechtenberg said. “We were hitting a lot of fly balls, then we started to hit it where they weren’t and some walks helped.”
The rally started in the sixth when Murphy, Reineke and Malecha singled. Nawrocki stroked a double down the line to bring all three runs in and Dolter added an RBI single to make it 6-4.
Ayden Quale got the win in relief after throwing one inning where he allowed a hit and struck out one. Henry Schoolmeesters threw three innings of relief where he allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out three. Reineke started on the mound and went three innings. He gave up four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three.
Rochester took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and got all of its runs with two outs.
Faribault faces Owatonna Tuesday for a doubleheader at 6 and 8 p.m. at Bell Field.