The Faribault boys hockey team made the most of its opportunity to participate in the open bracket of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic tournament in Blaine between Christmas and New Year’s.
The Falcons won their first two games, defeating Cambridge-Isanti 6-0 on Dec. 26 and then topping Becker/Big Lake 4-2 on Dec. 27. They were set to wrap up the tournament on Saturday against the Luverne Cardinals, but Mother Nature had other plans.
A combination of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle made for treacherous travel conditions on Saturday, but rather than cancel Saturday’s game at the National Sports Center, the two teams agreed to postpone it.
“We really wanted to get our third game in against Luverne, but we weren’t able to travel and they [the Cardinals] had come a long way, so the athletic directors and coaches from both schools got together quick and talked, and we decided we would play it on Tuesday in Luverne,” Falcons head coach Dean Weasler explained.
Luverne became the de facto ‘South Blaine’ on the last day of 2019, with the Blue Mound Ice Arena serving as the site for the open bracket championship game of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.
The two teams battled all game, but the Cardinals finished stronger to win, 3-2.
“I thought it was a great game,” said Weasler. “They’re a team that if we played them 10 times, I think we could come away with six wins, but ultimately in that game they got the best of us.”
The Falcons looked to be well on their way to victory after back-to-back goals by Brody Pavel and Zach Siegert put them ahead 2-0 with four and a half minutes remaining in the first period. Pavel scored his goal even strength with assists from Jordan Nawrocki and Lucas Linnemann, and Siegert’s goal was also even strength, with help from Noah Murphy and Leighton Weasler.
At the end of the first period the numbers certainly favored the Falcons — they were up 2-0, and they’d attempted 12 shots on the goal compared to just three by the Cardinals.
But Luverne mounted a comeback beginning in the second period that ultimately resulted in a Cardinals victory. Brock Behrend scored a power play goal seven minutes into the second period to cut the Falcons’ lead in half. From then on, the Cardinals (8-3) had the momentum.
“We had a great first period but then went through a bit of a lull in the second period, and then the third was pretty much back and forth the whole time,” explained Weasler.
The Cardinals’ Easton Braun tied the game at 2-2 three and a half minutes into the final period, and Luverne went ahead for good thanks to another power play goal with just under five minutes remaining in the game.
“At the end of the day they scored two power-play goals, and those are situations we obviously want to avoid,” continued Weasler. “But I was proud of the way our guys competed, especially in the first period. We’d just gotten off the bus after a three-hour bus ride and the guys came out really strong, but Luverne is a very competitive team and they ended up coming back. In the last five minutes after they’d scored their goal to go up 3-2, we really competed and stepped it up, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Although the outcome isn’t what the Falcons (8-3) wanted, Weasler said they were very fortunate to be able to compete in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.
“It’s a big tournament with a lot of good teams, and we’d love the opportunity to keep playing in it year after year, but we also understand that it’s during winter break and a lot of the kids and their families might have plans for the holidays, so we want to be understanding of that.”
Weasler said the school and its administration will ultimately decide if future participation in the tournament makes sense for the Falcons. In the meantime, the team is simply glad it had the opportunity to play three additional games over winter break.
Added Weasler, “That last game was one we thought we could win, but it didn’t happen for us and now we just have to stay positive and keep moving forward.”