Brianna Radatz added another three first-place finishes to this season's ledger, while Derrick Sando sped to first in the 100-meter dash in Thursday's six-team invitational in Maple River.
Both the boys and girls teams for Bethlehem Academy finished fifth.
Radatz collected first-place finishes in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump, while Abby Kugler sped to fourth in the mile and fifth in the two mile to score the other points for the Cardinals.
In the boys invite, Sando added a fourth-place finish in the 200 to his title in the 100. Zander Smith also finished fourth in the 800, Matt Friesen motored to fourth in the two mile, Isaac Caron sped to third in the 300 hurdles and leapt to fourth in the long jump, and Jason Shuda claimed third in the triple jump and fifth in the 100.
Both the boys and girls teams for Bethlehem Academy next compete Tuesday, May 25 at the Gopher Conference championships in Hayfield.