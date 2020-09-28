Waterville-Elysian-Morristown showed off its depth Thursday in a dual meet against Pacelli at the Austin Mower County Fairgrounds.
Michael Adams competed as a junior varsity runner but turned in the best time to win the varsity race, which ran at the same time. Adams finished in 18 minutes, 41 seconds but his time didn’t count in the varsity race.
Instead, Pacelli won the team meet with 24 points and the Buccaneers finished with 31 points. Pacelli’s Jayden Lewis had the fastest varsity time by completing the course in 19:40.
Evan Lange-Wenker and Cody Culhane gave WEM a 2-3 finish after Lange-Wenker crossed in 20:17 and Culhane in 20:55. Gabe Androli finished seventh with a time of 23:21 while Kolin Rients took ninth in 23:21 and Ageo Morales placed 10th in 23:50.
WEM fielded an incomplete girls team with just three runners. Savannah Wendel led the Buccaneers with a ninth-place finish and a time of 29:14. Alexandra Heuss placed 10th in 30:22 and Mya Geyer took 11th in 33:47 in the two-team meet.
Lyle/Pacelli captured the first eight spots with Kirsten Koopal winning the race with a time of 21:36.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton schools returned to hybrid learning for students in grades seventh through 12 Monday, meaning the runners from JWP can resume participation. WEM/JWP is scheduled to compete Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville.
Girls soccer
PIZM 9, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 0
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa blitzed Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield Friday in a 9-0 win.
The Panthers stormed out to a 5-0 lead by halftime and finished with 26 shots on goal for the game.
Sydnee Sawyer made 12 saves in goal for the winless Cobras.
Triton/KW/Hayfield finished with three shots for the game.
The Cobras face Cannon Falls Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Triton High School.