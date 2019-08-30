The Rochester John Marshall Rockets picked up their first win of the season Thursday against Faribault.
"Tough physical game at JM tonight," said Faribault coach Maddie Justin. "Girls played a much better second half combing passes and getting a few opportunities on goal. Just couldn’t catch a break tonight."
JM scored three goals in each half. Scoring a goal each were Grace Billadeau, Abigail Alcock, Isabella Andrijasevic, Makayla Ziegler, Alyvia Taylor and Ayana Robinson.
Faribault goalie Olivia Williamson made 22 saves and JM goalie Jordan Clark made one.
Faribault takes home field for the first time 7 p.m. Tuesday against Mankato East.
The Cougars are 4-0 with a 4-1 win at Red Wing, 2-0 at Winona, 3-0 vs. Austin and 2-0 vs. Delano Thursday night.