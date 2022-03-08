With winter sports seasons winding down, the Big 9 Conference has started to release its all-conference teams and honorable mentions.
Boys basketball, girls basketball, dance and wrestling have yet to be announced as of Tuesday afternoon, but the all-conference teams for boys hockey, girls hockey, boys swimming and diving and gymnastics have been released with athletes from Faribault populating each team.
The boys hockey team was represented by sophomore Oliver Linnemann on the all-conference team and junior Owen Nesburg in the honorable mentions. Linnemann led the Falcons offensively this season with 16 goals and 19 assists in 25 games, while Nesburg posted seven goals and nine assists while splitting time between forward and defense.
The boys swimming and diving team was represented by junior Chriztopher Ferris on the all-conference team. Ferris, who also qualified for the Class A state diving tournament, earned his spot on the all-conference team thanks to a fifth-place finish at the Big 9 Conference meet.
Senior Lauren McDonough added another accolade to her high school career with a spot in the all-conference gymnastics team. She also finished on the Class A state podium this year in the floor exercise and was a state qualifier in the all-around competition. McDonough earned her spot on the all-conference team thanks to her second-place finish in the all-around competition at the Big 9 Conference championships, which included third-place finishes on the balance beam and uneven bars.
While Faribault did not dress a girls hockey team this winter, two Faribault natives were honored by the Big 9 Conference while playing for Northfield. Sophomore defender Grace McCoshen landed on the all-conference team, while forward Isabelle Stephes was recognized as an honorable mention. McCoshen notched eight goals and 17 assists in 29 games this year, while Stephes added seven goals and four assists.