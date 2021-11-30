Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.
Coaches
Co-head coaches:
Adam Roesler (13th year as head coach, Career Record 130-177, 2 Gopher Conference Championships)
Bob Ross (first year as co-head coach)
Asst. Coaches:
Mike Richards (10th year)
Trent Gunsolus (fourth year)
Shaun Murphy (second year)
Rich Davis (first year)
Roster
Jonathan Daschner, senior
Ezekial Peterson, senior
Jack Cahill, junior
Sam Carlson, junior
Kelton Erler, junior
Isiah Winter, junior
Patrick Adams, sophomore
Gavin Krause, sophomore
Tate Prentice, sophomore
Isaac Quast, sophomore
Logan Thell, sophomore
Max Davis, freshman
Carson James, freshman
Keegan Kuball, freshman
Maddox Moreno, freshman
Lucas Morsching, freshman
Carson Petry, freshman
Charles Adams, eighth grade
Keegan Lamont, eighth grade
Brady Murphy, eighth grade
Lawrence Pietz, eighth grade
Zach Quast, eighth grade
Avery Breyer, seventh grade
Trenton Huber, seventh grade
Trey Richards, seventh grade
Ben Root, seventh grade
2021-22 Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 2 — LeSueur-Henderson, Medford, Waseca at WEM/JWP, 5 p.m., at WEM
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Mankato East, Madelia, M/T/ML/GHEC, Lake Mills, WEM/KWP at Blue Earth Area Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Triton at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at WEM
Saturday, Dec. 11 — Dover-Eyota, WEM/JWP, Westfield at Byron, 9 a.mn.
Friday, Dec. 17 — Annadale, Becker, Centennial, Paynesville Area, Springfield, Watertown-Mayer, WEM/JWP at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8 — Armstrong, East Ridge, Madelia, Mankato West, New Century Academy, Pipestone, St. Thomas Academy, Waseca, WEM/JWP at Norwood Young America, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — WEM/JWP at Westfield, 7 p.m., at Blooming Prairie
Saturday, Jan. 15 — WEM/JWP at St. Croix Lutheran Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at JWP
Thursday, Jan. 27 — St. Clair, WEM/JWP at Maple River, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Medford at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at WEM
Saturday, Feb. 5 — WEM/JWP Invite, 9 a.m., at JWP
Thursday, Feb. 10 — WEM/JWP at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Section 2A team tournament first round, 7 p.m., high seed
Thursday, Feb. 25-Friday, Feb. 25 — Section 2A individual tournament, Blue Earth Area
Key Athletes
Jack Cahill, junior, 170-pound weight class
Gavin Krause, sophomore, 152-pound weight class
Carson Petry, freshman
These three have been putting in the extra efforts needed in this sport to excel. They are doing things above and beyond for themselves and the program. Carson consistently attends the Pinnacle Training academy up in the cities. Jack and Gavin have been doing the extra workouts locally but all three are the type of kids you want at the forefront when trying to establish a culture. They are positive kids that will do big things before they are done AND they will bring others with them!
Moved On
Kurtis Crosby
Jack Morsching
Ted Carlson
These three were all very consistent faces of the program. Their leadership and experience will be missed. Kurtis was a 4 year letterwinner, Jack was a two year letter winner, and Ted was a 4 year letter winner.
Names to watch
Maddox Moreno, sophomore, 182-pound weight class
Isaac Quast, sophomore, 160-pound weight class
Patrick Adams, sophomore, 145-pound weight class
Keegan Kuball, freshman, 285-pound weight class
Lucas Morsching, freshman
Max Davis, freshman
Zach Quast, eighth grade, 132-pound weight class
All of the above are letter winners that have returned for another season on the mat. The good news is they are all a year older and show a lot of body maturity. Some may even need to shave now (haha!). The gain of body maturity and last seasons foundation of technique will make this year better as a lot of improvement has been accomplished in the past season and off season. The speed at which you can go through technique and basic skills will be better because of the year under their belts from the 2021 season. When you can pick up the pace of practice you can make even more progress faster. All have the ability to lead EVEN at a young age! These kids come from great supportive families which gives them a huge advantage!
2021-22 Season Outlook
I think we will see a surprising change in the way we perform. We have the right people in place to help the group control more of the controllables of athletics. Our focus on getting individual what they need when they need it in the season is going to be key. We expect to be competitive and with the right breaks we could sneak into the top tier of the conference and section.
Conference Competition
Top Tier Teams Gopher Conference
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Maple River/USC
Medford
Second Tier Teams Gopher Conference
WEM/JWP
NRHEG
Westfield (Blooming Prairie/Hayfield)
Section 2A Competition
Top Tier of Section 2A Teams
Blue Earth Area
Maple River/USC
Medford
Second Tier of Section 2A Teams
WEM/JWP
NRHEG
LCWM Area (LCWM/Nicollet)
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola
Madelia Truman Martin Luther
Any matchups that you think will be particularly important this season?
When you have been near the bottom of the heap for the past couple of years EVERY dual becomes important. We have a lot to prove to ourselves this season.
Brief “From the coach” quote:
We will use those early events in the season as a baseline and use the rest of the season as practice for the big show at the end. Winning is a byproduct of the things we CAN control = L.I.F.E. (Leadership, Integrity, Family, Effort). The better this team gets at LIFE the higher we can achieve at the end of the season.