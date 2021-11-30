Isaac Quast 2.18.21

WEM/JWP’s Isaac Quast, left, battles during a match against Westfield last season. Quast is one of a handful of wrestlers the Grizly coaching staff is hoping can take a leap forward this season. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.

Coaches

Co-head coaches:

Adam Roesler (13th year as head coach, Career Record 130-177, 2 Gopher Conference Championships)

Bob Ross (first year as co-head coach)

Asst. Coaches:

Mike Richards (10th year)

Trent Gunsolus (fourth year)

Shaun Murphy (second year)

Rich Davis (first year)

Roster

Jonathan Daschner, senior

Ezekial Peterson, senior

Jack Cahill, junior

Sam Carlson, junior

Kelton Erler, junior

Isiah Winter, junior

Patrick Adams, sophomore

Gavin Krause, sophomore

Tate Prentice, sophomore

Isaac Quast, sophomore

Logan Thell, sophomore

Max Davis, freshman

Carson James, freshman

Keegan Kuball, freshman

Maddox Moreno, freshman

Lucas Morsching, freshman

Carson Petry, freshman

Charles Adams, eighth grade

Keegan Lamont, eighth grade

Brady Murphy, eighth grade

Lawrence Pietz, eighth grade

Zach Quast, eighth grade

Avery Breyer, seventh grade

Trenton Huber, seventh grade

Trey Richards, seventh grade

Ben Root, seventh grade

2021-22 Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 2 — LeSueur-Henderson, Medford, Waseca at WEM/JWP, 5 p.m., at WEM

Saturday, Dec. 4 — Mankato East, Madelia, M/T/ML/GHEC, Lake Mills, WEM/KWP at Blue Earth Area Invite, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9 — Triton at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at WEM

Saturday, Dec. 11 — Dover-Eyota, WEM/JWP, Westfield at Byron, 9 a.mn.

Friday, Dec. 17 — Annadale, Becker, Centennial, Paynesville Area, Springfield, Watertown-Mayer, WEM/JWP at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 — Armstrong, East Ridge, Madelia, Mankato West, New Century Academy, Pipestone, St. Thomas Academy, Waseca, WEM/JWP at Norwood Young America, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — WEM/JWP at Westfield, 7 p.m., at Blooming Prairie

Saturday, Jan. 15 — WEM/JWP at St. Croix Lutheran Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at JWP

Thursday, Jan. 27 — St. Clair, WEM/JWP at Maple River, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — Medford at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at WEM

Saturday, Feb. 5 — WEM/JWP Invite, 9 a.m., at JWP

Thursday, Feb. 10 — WEM/JWP at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 — Section 2A team tournament first round, 7 p.m., high seed

Thursday, Feb. 25-Friday, Feb. 25 — Section 2A individual tournament, Blue Earth Area

Key Athletes

Jack Cahill, junior, 170-pound weight class

Gavin Krause, sophomore, 152-pound weight class

Carson Petry, freshman

These three have been putting in the extra efforts needed in this sport to excel. They are doing things above and beyond for themselves and the program. Carson consistently attends the Pinnacle Training academy up in the cities. Jack and Gavin have been doing the extra workouts locally but all three are the type of kids you want at the forefront when trying to establish a culture. They are positive kids that will do big things before they are done AND they will bring others with them!

Moved On

Kurtis Crosby

Jack Morsching

Ted Carlson

These three were all very consistent faces of the program. Their leadership and experience will be missed. Kurtis was a 4 year letterwinner, Jack was a two year letter winner, and Ted was a 4 year letter winner.

Names to watch

Maddox Moreno, sophomore, 182-pound weight class

Isaac Quast, sophomore, 160-pound weight class

Patrick Adams, sophomore, 145-pound weight class

Keegan Kuball, freshman, 285-pound weight class

Lucas Morsching, freshman

Max Davis, freshman

Zach Quast, eighth grade, 132-pound weight class

All of the above are letter winners that have returned for another season on the mat. The good news is they are all a year older and show a lot of body maturity. Some may even need to shave now (haha!). The gain of body maturity and last seasons foundation of technique will make this year better as a lot of improvement has been accomplished in the past season and off season. The speed at which you can go through technique and basic skills will be better because of the year under their belts from the 2021 season. When you can pick up the pace of practice you can make even more progress faster. All have the ability to lead EVEN at a young age! These kids come from great supportive families which gives them a huge advantage!

2021-22 Season Outlook

I think we will see a surprising change in the way we perform. We have the right people in place to help the group control more of the controllables of athletics. Our focus on getting individual what they need when they need it in the season is going to be key. We expect to be competitive and with the right breaks we could sneak into the top tier of the conference and section.

Conference Competition

Top Tier Teams Gopher Conference

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Maple River/USC

Medford

Second Tier Teams Gopher Conference

WEM/JWP

NRHEG

Westfield (Blooming Prairie/Hayfield)

Section 2A Competition

Top Tier of Section 2A Teams

Blue Earth Area

Maple River/USC

Medford

Second Tier of Section 2A Teams

WEM/JWP

NRHEG

LCWM Area (LCWM/Nicollet)

St. Clair/Mankato Loyola

Madelia Truman Martin Luther

Any matchups that you think will be particularly important this season?

When you have been near the bottom of the heap for the past couple of years EVERY dual becomes important. We have a lot to prove to ourselves this season.

Brief “From the coach” quote:

We will use those early events in the season as a baseline and use the rest of the season as practice for the big show at the end. Winning is a byproduct of the things we CAN control = L.I.F.E. (Leadership, Integrity, Family, Effort). The better this team gets at LIFE the higher we can achieve at the end of the season.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments