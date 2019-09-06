Champions again.

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls cross country team won its second meet in a row and the second in three total meets in 2019.

The Grizzlies were tops with 40 points out of nine teams, topping runner up Chatfield by a solid 26 points.

With just one upperclassman in the lineup, the WEM/JWP girls placed three in the top 10 out of 89 total runners. Freshman Addison Peed led in third place at 20 minutes, 42.4 seconds.

The WEM/JWP boys were fifth out of 10. These Grizzlies also had just one upperclassman in the lineup and were led by eighth-grader Landon Dimler who placed 12th out of 113 by clocking a 19:39.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman Natasha Sortland won her second meet of the season. She clocked an 18:45.4 5K time to blitz the field. Plainview-Elgin-Millville sophomore Madilyn Simon was next to cross the line at 20:31.2.

The Z-M/K-W girls placed sixth. The boys were fourth thanks to leader eighth-grader Preston Ohm at 19:20.2.

Hayfield held its 20th cross country invitational on a warm day for running Thursday at The Oaks Golf Club.

WEM/JWP next runs 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Maple River's invitational at Maple River West Middle School. Madelia, Medford, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Sibley East and United South Central are also scheduled to attend.

Z-M/K-W is at Rochester Mayo's 50th annual invitational 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastwood Golf Club. Albert Lea, Aquinas, Austin, Byron, Winona Cotter, Eastview, Faribault, Hastings, Rochester John Marshall, Kasson-Mantorville, La Crescent, Luverne, Northfield, Onalaska, Owatonna, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Rosemount, St. Charles, Schaeffer Academy, Stillwater, Wabasha-Kellogg and Winona are scheduled to attend.

Boys team results — 1. Pine Island 54 points, 2. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, 3. Chatfield 82, 4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 117, 5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 134, 6. Goodhue 166, 7. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 168, 8. Kingsland 208, 9. Hayfield 222, 10. Blooming Prairie 236

Boys individual results and top five for WEM/JWP and Z-M/K-W — 1. Samson Hagen (PEM) 17:38.1, 2. Tanner Horton (PI) 18:14.1, 3. Baylor Hagen (PEM) 18:35.1, 4. Treyton Lanning (Chat.) 18:43.7, 5. Brady Woltz (Chat.) 18:57.5 … WEM/JWP: 12. Landon Dimler 19:39, 17. Joshua Bengston 19:54.3, 27. Brennan Hoehn 20:25.5, 35. Tucker Rients 21:04.8, 47. Gavin Krause 21:52.4 … Z-M/K-W: 8. Preston Ohm 19:20.2, 11. Kayden Rodrick 19:31.1, 22. Blake Lochner 20:14.4, 38. Parker Miller 21:13, 42. Miles Berg 21:23.6

Girls team results — 1. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40 points, 2. Chatfield 66, 3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 96, 4. Pine Island 118, 5. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 135, 6. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 137, 7. Goodhue 168, 8. Lyle-Pacelli 194, 9. Blooming Prairie 226

Girls individual results and top five for WEM/JWP and Z-M/K-W — 1. Natasha Sortland (Z-M/K-W) 18:45.4, 2. Madilyn Simon (PEM) 20:31.2, 3. Addison Peed (WEM/JWP) 20:42.4, 4. Rory Bickler (L-P) 21:25.1, 5. Lauren Dimler (WEM/JWP) 21:44.3 … WEM/JWP: Peed, Dimler, 9. Ashlin Keyes 22:25.4, 11. Emma Johnson 22:28.7, 12. Madison Zimbrich 22:40.1 … Z-M/K-W: Sortland, 21. Hailey Grudem 24:41.4, 37. Bobbie Rae Benson 25:39.2, 43. Siddha Hunt 26:26.3, 50. Alexis Berkner 26:35.1

