Perhaps more than any other Class AAAA section, there's no easy out in Section 2-4A.
Faribault, as the No. 3 seed, drew the easiest first-round opponent in No. 6 Marshall.
While the bottom seed in Section 1-4A (Faribault's section last year) is Albert Lea, which is0-8 and has been outscored by more than 40 points a game, Marshall is 4-4 and has outscored its opponents by more than 10 points a contest.
Section 2 is the only Class AAAA section without a team below .500, and the only section without a team with a negative point differential.
Combine that with the top-half power of No. 2-ranked Hutchinson and No. 6-ranked Willmar, and Section 2 is likely the strongest top-to-bottom section in Class AAAA.
Hutchinson started the season as the favorite in the section, and there's been no reason to remove the Tigers from that perch. The one loss this season was a 21-12 defeat to Becker, and the resume includes an impressive 42-14 victory against Willmar.
Willmar's losses have been against Becker (17-0) and Hutchinson, but the Cardinals maintained their hold on the No. 2 seed despite lacking a true signature win. Willmar narrowly held on for a 17-14 win against a one-win Sartell-St. Stephen, with the most noteworthy victory a 24-8 triumph against Rocori (5-3).
Faribault secured the No. 3 seed by beating everyone it needed to beat with blowout wins against Albert Lea, Byron, Red Wing, Winona and Northfield. So far, the Falcons are also searching for that signature win with close losses against Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Mankato East.
Assuming Faribault takes care of business in Tuesday night's first round, the prospective semifinal Saturday at Willmar is worth making the over two-hour road trip.
That first-round win isn't a guarantee, though, thanks to a Marshall team that's lost to top-five teams Fairmont and Waseca, in addition to St. Peter and Jordan. The resume also features blowout wins against New Ulm (2-6), Worthington (1-7), Tri-City United (4-4) and Belle Plaine (1-7).
The other first-round matchup Tuesday is between No. 4 Jordan and No. 5 St. Peter. Jordan finished the season on a three-game win streak to secure a first-round home game. That came on the heels of a three-game losing streak against Fairmont, Waseca and St. Peter, the last of which was an entertaining 22-21 contest.
That was in St. Peter, but the second round is in Jordan with St. Peter having lost back-to-back games to close the season against Tri-City United and Jackson County Central.
After Tuesday's first round, the semifinals are scheduled for Saturday and the championship is slated for Friday, Nov. 5, with all games hosted by the higher seed.
SECTION 2-4A AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)
No. 1 Hutchinson (7-1)
Section record: 1-0
QRF ranking: No. 5
Points per game: 34.0
Points allowed per game: 11.9
Last four games: 4-0
No. 2 Willmar (6-2)
Section record: 0-1
QRF ranking: No. 9
Points per game: 26.5
Points allowed per game: 15.8
Last four games: 3-1
No. 3 Faribault (5-3)
Section record: 0-0
QRF ranking: No. 17
Points per game: 35.0
Points allowed per game: 17.2
Last four games: 2-2
No. 4 Jordan (5-3)
Section record: 1-1
QRF ranking: No. 22
Points per game: 33.4
Points allowed per game: 21.4
Last four games: 3-1
No. 5 St. Peter (4-4)
Section record: 2-0
QRF ranking: No. 25
Points per game: 26.1
Points allowed per game: 19.6
Last four games: 2-2
No. 6 Marshall (4-4)
Section record: 0-2
QRF ranking: No. 31
Points per game: 26.1
Points allowed per game: 16.4
Last four games: 2-2